RHP Keone Kela (right shoulder tightness) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, according to manager Jeff Banister. If there are no setbacks, the Rangers could activate him or have him throw in another rehab assignment Thursday. Kela is 4-1 with a 2.64 ERA with a save in 30 appearances for the Rangers this season.

RHP Tyson Ross, (2-1, 5.33 ERA) has been dominant in his past five starts since coming off the DL from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery. Over that stretch, he has limited opponents to a .211 batting average. Ross takes the mound Tuesday against the Orioles, who are 2-0 and and scored 19 runs in 10 innings against him.

LHP Jake Diekman (abdomen) played catch at 170 feet on Monday. He then threw eight to 10 light pitches off a mound. If there are no setbacks, Diekman will have first bullpen Thursday, manager Jeff Banister said. Diekman underwent three surgeries in the spring to rebuild his colon. He has not appeared in a game for the Rangers this season.

RHP A.J. Griffin (oblique) will start Wednesday for Triple-A Round Rock, He will throw four innings or about 60 pitches, manager Jeff Banister said. Griffin is 4-2 with a 5.77 ERA in eight starts this season.

RHP Andrew Cashner (4-8) made his second start since being struck on the right forearm by a broken bat June 29 against Cleveland. He has now shown any ill-effects from that injury and was effective against Baltimore, allowing three runs and six hits with strikeouts and two walks over 6 2/3 innings. "[Cashner] continues to improve every outing," Texas manager Jeff Banister said. "I thought he had an excellent sinker, cutter-combo tonight."