RHP Keone Kela (sore right shoulder), threw a bullpen session Tuesday. The question now is if he'll need another rehab assignment or can be activated, as he's eligible for that.

RHP Tyson Ross (2-2) came into the game Tuesday after three good starts but he did not have it this time. He gave up two homers and six runs in the first inning and, overall, surrendered nine runs on seven hits in just 3 ? innings as Baltimore took a 10-1 lead in the fourth inning and beat Texas for a second straight night. "I've got a lot of work to do," Ross said. "I just wasn't consistent tonight. The pitches I had over the plate didn't have the movement I wanted."

2B Rougned Odor entered Tuesday's game with the Orioles on an 0-for-19 slide during the past five games. He broke out of that with a second-inning single and went 2-for-4 but it did not help much as the Orioles posted a 12-1 victory.

1B Joey Gallo has been slumping at the plate in recent days, and those issues continued Tuesday in the loss at Baltimore. Gallo went 0-for-2 with a walk and now is just 3-for-29 in his last 18 games with a .190 batting average. Despite those troubles, he still has 21 homers and 41 RBI.

RF Shin-Soo Choo finally ended his power slump. He did it on Tuesday and needed just two pitches to do so, homering on the second pitch of the game after going 16 games without a four-bagger.