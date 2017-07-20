FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 hours
Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch
#Amazon
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Soon out of prison, O.J. still handcuffed by financial claims
U.S.
Soon out of prison, O.J. still handcuffed by financial claims
Uber could end up like Yahoo
Breakingviews
Uber could end up like Yahoo
#Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
#Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 21, 2017 / 2:49 AM / in 2 hours

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

RHP Keone Kela (right shoulder tightness) threw a side session Wednesday, according to manager Jeff Banister. The Rangers plan to wait and see how Kela feels Thursday before deciding whether to activate him or send him out for a rehab assignment. Kela is 4-1 with a 2.64 ERA and a save in 30 appearances for the Rangers this season.

LHP Martin Perez entered Wednesday having won three of his last four starts. However, he struggled against Baltimore and allowed five runs (four earned) and seven hits with three strikeouts and one walk over six-plus innings. Perez has gotten two or fewer runs of support in 11 of his 18 starts.

RHP A.J. Griffin (oblique) started Wednesday in a rehab appearance for Triple-A Round Rock. He allowed four runs and six hits, with four strikeouts and no walks, over 3 1/3 innings. He also allowed a pair of homers. Griffin is 4-2 with a 5.77 ERA in eight starts for Texas this season.

LHP Cole Hamels (4-0. 3.05 ERA) has not allowed a run in 21 innings -- the longest active streak in the majors -- and will take the mound Thursday against Baltimore. In his last outing, Hamels gave up four hits, struck out five and walked one over 7 2/3 innings in a 1-0 win over the Kansas City Royals. It was Hamels' fourth start since coming off the disabled list from an oblique strain. "We are just trying to get in a rhythm," Hamels said. "We are right where we want to be."

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.