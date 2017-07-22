RHP Yu Darvish pitched well again Friday, striking out 12 Rays batters and holding them to three runs on five hits in eight innings. He gave up three solo home runs but held the Rays to an 0-for-5 night with runners in scoring position. He came in owning Tampa Bay with a career 1.07 ERA against the Rays.

LHP Alex Claudio pitched the final two innings Friday for a relief win, improving to 2-0 on the season. He gave up a single but immediately followed with a double play, lowering his season ERA to 2.49. Manager Jeff Banister said he's pitched extremely well in difficult situations like Friday's this season.

OF Shin-Soo Choo came up with a two-run home run to tie Friday's game in the ninth inning. It was his 14th home run of the season -- the Rays had been 44-1 when leading after eight innings, so it was a huge hit to help the Rangers end a five-game losing streak.

SS Elvis Andrus went 3-for-5 on Friday, opening the scoring with a first-inning solo home run and driving in the winning run with a 10th-inning infield single. He also turned a double play in the 10th to help seal the win. Andrus entered the game with a .317 career average against the Rays.