an hour ago
July 26, 2017 / 3:39 AM / an hour ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

RHP Yu Darvish is on the trade block as Rangers GM Jon Daniels has reportedly started calling teams in search of the "right deal." If Daniels is unable to find a deal he likes, he will hold onto Darvish and the Rangers will continue to pursue an AL wild-card spot, ESPN reports. Darvish, 30, is 6-8 with a 3.44 ERA and 143 strikeouts -- fourth in the AL -- through 21 starts this year. He is scheduled to start Wednesday against the Marlins, his final outing before Monday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

