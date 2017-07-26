RHP Yu Darvish is on the trade block as Rangers GM Jon Daniels has reportedly started calling teams in search of the "right deal." If Daniels is unable to find a deal he likes, he will hold onto Darvish and the Rangers will continue to pursue an AL wild-card spot, ESPN reports. Darvish, 30, is 6-8 with a 3.44 ERA and 143 strikeouts -- fourth in the AL -- through 21 starts this year. He is scheduled to start Wednesday against the Marlins, his final outing before Monday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.