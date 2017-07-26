RHP Yu Darvish (6-8, 3.44 ERA) is slated to make his 22nd start of the season on Wednesday night's series finale against Miami. The 2017 American League All-Star is 0-4 with a 4.26 ERA in his last seven starts to raise season ERA from 3.03 to 3.44, which remains ninth in the AL. He took a no-decision July 21 in a 4-3 Texas victory at Tampa Bay, allowing three runs in eight innings and five hits. He struck out a season-high 12 and walked one, marking the eighth time in his last 10 starts where Darvish had one or fewer bases on balls.

OF/INF Joey Gallo hit two homers Tuesday night to up his team-leading total to 25. It was the second multi-homer game of his career and he reached 25 home runs in 100 games, the fastest for any Ranger since Josh Hamilton did it in 79 games in 2012. Gallo has been bothered by a sore left hamstring but started in left field for the first time since June 3.

RHP A.J. Griffin made his third rehab start in Double-A Frisco's 13-1 loss on Monday at Midland, going five innings and not allowing a run with four hits, two walks and five strikeouts. He threw 73 pitches, including 48 for strikes. Griffin has allowed four runs in 11 1/3 innings of three rehab outings with Frisco and the Arizona Rangers. He could return the rotation Saturday against Baltimore.

LHP Cole Hamels bounced back from his first loss of the season to improve to 5-1 after Tuesday's 10-4 win over Miami. The left-hander worked six innings, giving up four runs and six hits while striking out five and walking two. "The hitters came through and really put up some good runs," Hamels said. "That's kind of nice. It alleviates a lot of pressure and you can step back and try to get to your game plan and execute."