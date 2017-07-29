OF Nomar Mazara set a career high with three doubles as he went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored Friday. Mazara doubled in the first, third and fifth innings. Mazara, who was in an 0-for-26 slump three games ago, now has six hits in his last three games. "What you saw tonight is just a product of staying consistent with the process of the swing, the approach, and that pays off for hitters," Texas manager Jeff Banister said." He's a very stubborn guy in the box. That's what you want as a hitter."

OF Joey Gallo went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to four games. Gallo is now hitting .201 and has six hits in the four games, including three home runs. Gallo also has hits in five of his last six games and has raised his average 12 points.

3B Adrian Beltre went 2-for-4 with two RBIs Friday and is now two hits shy of 3,000 for his career. Beltre, who is 9-for-14 on the Texas homestand, would be the 31st player to reach 3,000 career hits. "I got closer, and I want to get it over with," Beltre said. "Hopefully this homestand, tomorrow, next day, or Monday, or whenever it might be. Yeah, hopefully I can get it done sooner than later."

SS Elvis Andrus homered for the third time in the last seven games Friday, which extended his career-high total to 14 on the season. Andrus also had two hits and now has 35 multi-hit games on the season, which is a club high.

RHP Andrew Cashner notched his fourth straight quality start by allowing one run on five hits in seven innings. Cashner won consecutive starts for the first time this season and continued a recent trend of solid outings. Over his last four starts, Cashner has allowed just seven earned runs in 26 2/3 innings (2.36 ERA). "The four-seam and two-seam attack with the fastball was big," Texas manager Jeff Banister said of Cashner. "I felt like he had a solid approach with the mix and he was able to get the four-seam up in the zone. He induced a number of pop ups tonight, really probably more than he's had in a game."