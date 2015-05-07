Preview: Rangers at Rays

The Texas Rangers look to build off an offensive explosion in their first series victory of the season when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday to start a four-game set. The Rangers recorded a three-game sweep of the American League West-leading Houston Astros as they produced 20 runs, including a season-high 11 in Wednesday’s romp.

Prince Fielder and Shin-Soo Choo bring six-game hitting streaks into the series while slugger Adrian Beltre is beginning to warm up after coming within a homer of the cycle Wednesday to raise his average to .236. The Rays took two of three to start the week at Boston and begin an eight-game homestand. Tampa Bay hopes that three-time All Star Evan Longoria is heating up as well after belting his second and third homers of the season in Wednesday’s 5-3 triumph at Boston. The contest pits two of the top pitchers in the majors through the first month as Tampa Bay’s Chris Archer takes on Nick Martinez.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Southwest (Texas), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Nick Martinez (2-0, 0.84 ERA) vs. Rays RH Chris Archer (3-3, 1.64)

Martinez allowed five runs (two earned) over six innings without being involved in the decision against Oakland on Saturday after permitting one earned run in his first four turns. The 24-year-old Florida native has limited opponents to a .237 batting average without surrendering a home run. Asdrubal Cabrera is 2-for-2 with a double versus Martinez, who gave up three runs in six innings against Tampa Bay last year.

Archer’s streak of four straight games without giving up an earned run ended last time out when he allowed four in six innings of a 4-0 loss to Baltimore. The 26-year-old North Carolina native has permitted only 24 hits over 38 1/3 innings and struck out 42 while issuing 10 walks. Elvis Andrus is 3-for-7 with a pair of walks against Archer, who is 1-0 in three career starts versus Texas with a 2.25 ERA in 20 innings.

WALK OFFS

1. Tampa Bay OF-DH David DeJesus was 6-for-10 in the series against Boston after going 0-for-16 in his previous five outings.

2. Texas OF Carlos Peguero belted three homers in the last two games after going his first 18 games without one this season.

3. Rays RHP Brad Boxberger is 7-for-7 in save opportunities and 17 of his 34 outs recorded have come on strikeouts.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Rangers 1