Preview: Rangers at Rays

Evan Longoria is starting to warm up and the three-time All Star looks to extend his hitting streak to five games when his Tampa Bay Rays host the Texas Rangers on Saturday. Longoria, who took a rare day off due to illness Thursday, had two hits and an RBI while scoring twice Friday, following up a two-homer performance against Boston, as the Rays evened the series against the Rangers at a game apiece with an 8-2 victory.

Longoria is 6-for-15 with four RBIs, six runs scored and three walks in the last four contests for the Rays, who stand in second place in the American League East despite an overloaded disabled list. Texas saw its season-high four-game winning streak come to an end after getting shut out for seven innings Friday. Prince Fielder and Shin-Soo Choo bring eight-game hitting streaks into Saturday’s contest for the Rangers. Texas is still waiting for Adrian Beltre to break out after he recorded a sacrifice fly Friday for his sixth RBI in 29 games.

TV: 6:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Ross Detwiler (0-3, 6.57 ERA) vs. Rays RH Matt Andriese (0-1, 5.54 ERA)

Detwiler has produced two consecutive strong outings without gaining a victory after struggling in his first three starts of the season. The 29-year-old from St. Louis allowed three runs over 12 1/3 frames in his last two starts, striking out 12 and walking four in the process. Longoria (1-for-3) and James Loney (1-of-5) are the only active Rays to face Detwiler, who is 0-0 in two appearances (one start) with a 3.72 ERA against Tampa Bay.

Andriese, who made two starts in April before being sent down to Triple-A Durham, was recalled to take the spot of scheduled starter Jake Odorizzi (flu). The 25-year-old California native gave up six runs in seven innings during his two starts this season and permitted two runs over five innings in his last two outings as a reliever. Andriese was 11-8 with a 3.77 ERA with Durham last season and will face Texas for the first time.

WALK OFFS

1. The Rays’ pitching staff boasts 256 strikeouts, tied for second-most in the AL behind the Cleveland Indians.

2. Texas 1B Kyle Blanks has registered 12 hits in nine games with three homers and five RBIs.

3. Tampa Bay RHP Alex Cobb announced Friday he would undergo Tommy John surgery and Rays LHP Drew Smyly returned to the DL due to shoulder soreness.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Rangers 2