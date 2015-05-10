Preview: Rangers at Rays

Wandy Rodriguez is coming off perhaps the best start by a Texas Rangers pitcher this season. The veteran left-hander aims to build off that outing Sunday when the Rangers wrap up their four-game road series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Rodriguez worked eight innings - the most by a Texas pitcher in 2015 - and yielded one run and three hits against Houston on Tuesday. He also struck out eight while walking one - a stark contrast to his previous outing in which he struck out three and walked five. Jake Odorizzi will take the mound for Tampa Bay, which rolled to a 7-2 victory on Saturday behind big games from Evan Longoria and Steven Souza Jr. Each hit a three-run homer to help the Rays win for the third time in four games, while Texas absorbed its second straight defeat following a four-game winning streak.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Wandy Rodriguez (1-1, 3.12 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (3-2, 2.21)

Rodriguez had not won in nearly two years before quieting the Astros in his third start of the season. He has given up two runs in 13 innings on the road this season. Among Rays players, James Loney has the most experience against Rodriguez, although he is just 2-for-13 with no extra-base hits against him.

Odorizzi was scratched Saturday due to illness but is expected to start Sunday. He has given up one run or fewer in four of his six outings, including Monday’s 5-1 win against Boston in which he yielded one run over seven frames. The 25-year-old has worked at least six innings in every start and has yet to allow a home run in 2015.

WALK-OFFS

1. Evan Longoria is 3-for-8 with a double and a home run versus Rodriguez.

2. The Rangers’ roster has no home runs against Odorizzi in 38 combined at-bats.

3. Longoria is 6-for-10 with three home runs, six RBIs and six runs scored over his last three games.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Rangers 2