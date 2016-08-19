Preview: Rangers at Rays

The first-place Texas Rangers enjoy a comfortable lead in the American League West as they embark on a five-game road trip beginning Friday with the first of three against the Tampa Bay Rays, and their new catcher has played a major role in keeping them ahead of the pack. Jonathan Lucroy, who was acquired from Milwaukee at the Aug. 1 trade deadline, has seven home runs and 14 RBIs in 15 games since arriving, and made an immediate impact with the pitching staff.

"It has nothing to do with me, it has everything to do with this clubhouse,'' the 30-year-old Lucroy told reporters. "They've been nothing but accepting of me. It's been pretty impressive how much these guys want to win and how hard they play every day." Lucroy reached 20 home runs in a season for the first time in his career during a 6-2 victory over Oakland on Wednesday that completed a three-game sweep and salvaged a 5-3 homestand for Texas (72-50). Tampa Bay (50-69) tries for a season-high fifth straight victory after recording 37 runs in its last four games, outscoring San Diego 25-3 in the first three of 10 straight at Tropicana Field. Texas' Cole Hamels hasn't won in his last three starts (0-2) despite posting a 3.15 ERA during that span and opposes Matt Andriese, who has struggled since returning to the rotation.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Cole Hamels (12-4, 2.88 ERA) vs. Rays RH Matt Andriese (6-4, 3.36)

Hamels allowed a career-high 14 hits and two runs in seven innings of a 2-0 loss to Detroit on Saturday for his fifth quality start in six turns since the All-Star break. The 32-year-old Californian is 3-2 with a 1.96 ERA in six starts since the break. Hamels has extensive experience only against left-handed Logan Morrison, who is hitting .393 in 28 at-bats with five walks against the four-time All-Star.

Andriese permitted six runs, eight hits and four home runs while striking out eight - all career highs - in an 8-4 loss at Yankee Stadium on Saturday. The 26-year-old Californian, who is in his second big league season, is 0-2 with a 6.59 ERA in three starts since returning to the rotation and averaged 70 pitches during that span as he rebuilds his arm strength. Andriese is 5-3 with a 3.71 ERA in 11 starts this season - 7-5, 3.66 in 19 career turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas RF Carlos Beltran is hitting .315 with two home runs and eight RBIs in 15 games since being acquired from the New York Yankees at the trade deadline after going 6-for-13 in the Oakland series.

2. Tampa Bay SS-1B Brad Miller is 8-for-20 with five home runs and nine RBIs in his last five games and has 25 homers in 111 contests this season after hitting 29 in his first 343 career games.

3. The teams have not met in 2016 and finish the season with three games in Texas. They have split 40 meetings since 2011.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Rays 2