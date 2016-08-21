Preview: Rangers at Rays

Evan Longoria has been a bright spot for the Tampa Bay Rays during an otherwise disappointing season, and his current surge has him on track to approach career bests. Longoria has collected 14 RBIs in his last 10 contests and looks to stay hot as the Rays host the American League West-leading Texas Rangers on Sunday in the rubber match of their three-game series.

Longoria belted his 28th homer in Saturday’s 8-2 victory and is five away from his career high of 33 set in 2009 while his 75 RBIs are two more than his total from last season. Drew Smyly goes after his sixth straight quality start for Tampa Bay in the finale while the Rangers send fellow left-hander Martin Perez to the mound after seeing their four-game winning streak come to an end. Adrian Beltre is 6-for-9 in the series and Ian Desmond is riding a six-game hitting streak (9-for-26) for Texas, which owns the best record in the AL at 73-51. Carlos Beltran is due for the Rangers after going 0-for-12 in his last three contests.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Martin Perez (8-8, 4.09 ERA) vs. Rays LH Drew Smyly (5-11, 4.85)

Perez snapped an eight-game winless streak last time out as he allowed two runs - one earned - over seven innings to beat Oakland. The 25-year-old Venezuelan gave up two or fewer runs three times during his 0-4 stretch and has worked at least seven frames in three of his last four starts. Longoria is 4-for-7 with a homer versus Perez, who is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA in three career games against the Rays.

Smyly has turned around his season during his last five starts, permitting eight runs over 32 innings while recording three victories in that span. The 27-year-old Arkansas product gave up one run and one hit last time out against San Diego and has posted a 3.16 ERA since the All-Star break. Beltre is 6-for-9 with a homer against Smyly, who is 2-2 with a 3.25 ERA in 10 career games (five starts) versus the Rangers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas SS Elvis Andrus is 6-for-10 with two walks and two stolen bases in his last three overall games and is hitting .306 lifetime versus the Rays.

2. Tampa Bay CF Kevin Kiermaier (hip tightness) and 2B Logan Forsythe (back spasms) are day-to-day.

3. The Rangers signed OF Carlos Gomez to a minor-league contract Saturday and will send him to Triple-A Round Rock.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Rangers 2