Preview: Rangers at Rays

Elvis Andrus and the Texas Rangers showed some signs of life in the opener and a series victory is there for the taking when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in the second of a three-game set. The Rangers rallied in the ninth inning for two runs, while Andrus snapped out of his slump with three hits Friday, including a homer, and his infield single knocked in the winning run in the 10th for a 4-3 win.

Andrus was just 2-for-33 in the previous eight outings before going 3-for-5 on Friday to improve his career batting average against the Rays to .323 as Texas put an end to a frustrating five-game slide. Andrew Cashner will try to help the Rangers put together a winning streak when he takes the mound against Tampa Bay All-Star Chris Archer, who gave up four runs over seven innings in a no-decision at Texas on May 31. The Rays wasted a chance to win for the seventh time in nine games Friday when starter Alex Cobb allowed a double to Joey Gallo and a two-run shot to Shin-Soo Choo within three pitches to open the ninth. “These guys will be frustrated tonight, but they’ll come to the ballpark (Saturday) and be ready to go,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash told reporters after the loss.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Andrew Cashner (4-8, 3.58 ERA) vs. Rays RH Chris Archer (7-5, 3.91)

Cashner posted two quality starts to open July, including 6 2/3 innings of a three-run ball in a loss at Baltimore on Monday. The 30-year-old TCU product has struck out 43 versus 38 walks in 88 innings this year and is 2-6 with a 4.33 ERA in nine starts on the road (2-2, 2.50 at home). Cashner, who has been in the National League most of his career, faces Tampa Bay for the first time and Shane Peterson is 3-for-5 with a double and triple against him.

Archer has completed at least six innings in 11 straight outings and owns eight quality starts in that stretch but just one victory in the last four. The 28-year-old North Carolina native has struck out 25 in 18 2/3 innings over three July starts and fanned 156 overall in 129 frames with 43 walks. Archer (1-2, 5.30 ERA versus Texas) has handled Mike Napoli (2-for-22, 13 strikeouts), while Andrus (7-for-15, three doubles) has given him trouble.

Walk-Offs

1. Tampa Bay LF/DH Corey Dickerson homered Friday and is 5-for-8 in the last two contests.

2. Choo is 6-for-15 with a pair of homers, five RBIs and four walks during a four-game hitting streak.

3. Rays RHP Alex Colome boasts a major-league best 46 saves since the 2016 All-Star break.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Rangers 3