Rangers 2, Rays 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Adrian Beltre had a home run and two RBIs to lead the Texas Rangers to a 2-1 win against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Sunday.

Beltre, the Rangers’ third baseman, connected on his 398th career home run off Rays starter Jake Odorizzi in the top of the fourth inning to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead. The homer tied him with Dale Murphy for 54th on the all-time list.

It appeared that the one run would be all Rangers starter Wandy Rodriguez would need after the left-hander retired the first 15 batters he faced. However, the Rays got to Rodriguez in the sixth inning when second baseman Tim Beckham led off with a single to end the perfect-game bid.

The Rays would get runners on first and second with one out in the inning, and left fielder Brandon Guyer tied the game with an RBI single that scored center fielder Kevin Kiermaier from second. Tampa Bay eventually loaded the bases with one out, but third baseman Evan Longoria lined into a 6-4 double play.

Beltre struck again in the top of the eighth inning against Rays reliever Kevin Jepsen.

The Rangers had runners on first and second with no outs when Beltre singled to left and drove in shortstop Elvin Andrus to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead.

Jepsen, however, limited the damage by getting first baseman Kyle Blanks to ground into a double play, and reliever Ernesto Frieri finished the inning off by getting outfielder Leonys Martin to fly out in foul territory.

The Rays put runners on the corners with one out in the ninth but Rangers closer Neftali Feliz struck out shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera and retired Beckham on a fielder’s choice groundout for the save.

Rodriguez gave up a run and two hits in six innings with six strikeouts for the Rangers. Odorizzi gave up one run on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts for the Rays. Jepsen took the loss in relief, giving up one run and walking three batters in two-thirds of an inning.

NOTES: Rays LHP Drew Smyly is likely to have season-ending surgery for a torn labrum, according to reports. Smyly will have an MRI exam on Monday. If Smyly is done for the season, he would join RHP Alex Cobb, who will likely miss all of the 2016 season with Tommy John surgery. ... Rays RHP Jake Odorizzi made the start Sunday after having his regularly scheduled Saturday start pushed back because of the flu. ... Rangers 2B Rougned Odor was benched for the third consecutive game as manager Jeff Banister is looking for more offense in the lineup. ... Rangers OF Josh Hamilton was expected to join Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday after completing extended spring training. Hamilton was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels last month.