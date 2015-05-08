Rangers bullpen saves the day vs. Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- An early five-run lead proved to be just enough as the Texas Rangers held off the Tampa Bay Rays for a 5-4 win Thursday at Tropicana Field to capture their fourth straight victory.

Texas’ four-run second inning that included two bases-loaded walks was the key.

Rangers reliever Alex Claudio, who replaced starter Nick Martinez with two outs in the fifth, earned his first major league win. Claudio (1-0) threw 1 1/3 scoreless, hitless innings.

The fifth Texas pitcher of the night, Neftali Feliz, struck out two in a perfect ninth inning for his fourth save of the season.

“That was exactly what we needed,” said Martinez, who failed to make it past the fifth inning for the first time this season. “The guys came in behind me and shut the door. It’s great to continue that winning streak.”

The Rangers chased Rays starter Chris Archer in the fourth inning. Archer (3-4) entered Thursday’s game with a 1.64 ERA, but by the time he exited, it had ballooned to 2.59 after he surrendered five runs over 3 1/3 innings.

“The biggest reason is I couldn’t make pitches when I needed to,” Archer said. “My delivery felt good. I just wasn’t in the zone enough. If you’re not in the zone, it doesn’t matter how good your stuff is.”

Over his past two starts, Archer went from being one of the more dependable pitchers on Tampa Bay’s patchwork rotation to someone who is uncharacteristically inconsistent.

“I don’t know a specific reason other than that he just couldn’t command the fastball really,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “He’s got to throw enough fastballs over the plate to get the guys to commit on the slider, get hitters to commit. He wasn’t doing that tonight.”

Archer ran into trouble in the second inning. Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields and right fielder Shin-Soo Choo brought home the first two runs with walks, and shortstop Elvis Andrus followed with a two-run single.

After Archer exited in the fourth with a runner on second and one out, Rays reliever Erasmo Ramirez gave up an RBI single to Rangers designated hitter Prince Fielder, increasing the lead to 5-0.

The Rays got back in the game in the fifth inning with three runs. After left fielder David DeJesus singled and designated hitter Joey Butler doubled to start the frame, Martinez induced shortstop Tim Beckham to ground into a run-scoring out.

Second baseman Jake Elmore then singled to score Butler before catcher Bobby Wilson reached on a single to center. Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier’s groundout to second plated Elmore, and a walk by right fielder Steven Souza Jr. chased Martinez from the game.

Claudio entered and ended the threat by inducing a groundout from first baseman James Loney.

Elmore and Rangers first baseman Kyle Blanks had two hits apiece.

NOTES: Rays 3B Evan Longoria sat out due to flu-like symptoms, ending the longest active games-played streak in the majors at 198. Longoria homered twice Wednesday in the series finale at Boston. ... Tampa Bay RHP Alex Cobb, out all season due to a partially torn ligament in his right elbow, got a platelet-rich plasma injection this week. The timetable for him to resume throwing is uncertain, and there is a chance he might need season-ending Tommy John surgery. ... Rangers OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) might be able to start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock this weekend. He took batting practice Thursday at extended spring training in Surprise, Ariz. ...Rangers OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder) and 1B Mitch Moreland (shoulder) could join Rangers minor league affiliate Round Rock this weekend. ... 1B Mitch Moreland (shoulder) could join Hamilton in Round Rock this weekend.