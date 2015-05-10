Rays’ Longoria, Souza rip Rangers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Perhaps the only thing more consistent than the Tampa Bay Rays’ injuries this season is the team’s ability to get quality pitching no matter who they send out on the mound.

On Saturday, it was 23-year-old right-hander Andrew Bellatti, a last-minute call-up who made his major-league debut with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, earning the win in Tampa Bay’s 7-2 victory over the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field.

“First inning, I was pretty pumped, and then I got into a zone and did start to feel very comfortable out there,” said Bellatti, whose plane from Triple-A Durham landed in Tampa at 2:30 p.m., less than three hours before the first pitch.

The Rays (17-14) got three-run home runs from designated hitter Evan Longoria and right fielder Steven Souza, making it easier for the bullpen to step up with five-plus innings of scoreless relief. The Rays matched a season high at three games over .500 entering Sunday’s series finale against the Rangers (12-18).

“We’ll take those three-run home runs every night and then some,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

In addition to Bellatti, another call-up, right-hander Matt Andriese, stepped in as starter and pitched 3 2/3 innings before the bullpen took over. Right-handed reliever Brad Boxberger got the final two outs after Texas loaded the bases in the ninth.

Texas went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position, stranding 11 while being held to two runs or less for the 14th time this season.

“Leaving 11 is not what we want to do,” manager Jeff Banister said. “Two three-run home runs and a solo shot is tough to come back from. ... They’ve got plenty of resolve and they’re going to continue to battle, but we’ve got to find a way to punch through when we have runners on base and put our own runs on the board.”

The Rays have won largely with exceptional pitching, but they have gotten a boost from their bats in this series, with Saturday’s outburst following an 8-2 win on Friday night. Souza and Longoria reached base a combined six times, going a combined 3-for-5 with three walks and their six RBIs.

Shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera added a solo home run in the eighth, his first homer as a Ray. That ended a career-worst drought of 49 games without a home run, going back to September of last season.

The teams cleared the benches in the fourth after Cabrera shoved Rangers second baseman Adam Rosales after a pickoff attempt. Rosales appeared to fall onto Cabrera, who took exception as he got up and shoved him.

No ejections were made; and, after a three-minute review, the safe call was confirmed by officials.

“I trust our video people, and they gave me the indication that somewhere in there that he was off the bag or we made the tag,” Banister said. “I’ve got other things going on and that play’s dead and gone and I can’t worry about that.”

On the day that Rays fans got Evan Longoria Bobbleheads as a promotion, Longoria got the game off to a strong start. Center fielder Brandon Guyer led off with a single, Souza walked and Longoria crushed a home run for an early 3-0 lead. The home run was Longoria’s fourth of the season and his third in four days.

Texas cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fourth on a two-run home run by left fielder Carlos Peguero, his fourth homer of the season. Andriese was gone after one more batter, but the Rays’ bullpen stepped up, holding the one-run lead until the bats added to it.

Catcher Rene Rivera walked and Guyer singled in the fifth, and Souza cleared the bases with his fifth home run of the year for a 6-2 lead.

NOTES: Rangers OF Josh Hamilton, acquired from the Angels two weeks ago, will begin a rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Round Rock at Nashville. INF Mitch Moreland (elbow) was scheduled to begin his rehab assignment with Round Rock on Saturday night. ... Rangers RHP Yovani Gallardo was charged with two runs after he left Friday’s game, giving him five runs this season that have counted against him after he left games. That’s tied for second most in the majors -- only Miami’s David Phelps (6) has more. ... The Rays got good news as RHP Jake Odorizzi, bumped a day due to flu-like symptoms, is feeling better and will start Sunday’s series finale. ... Rays 3B Evan Longoria, who saw his major league-long consecutive games streak end Thursday, was a DH for the second day in a row and is expected to return to third on Sunday.