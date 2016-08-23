Preview: Rangers at Reds

Derek Holland makes his return to the rotation for the Texas Rangers when they begin a two-game interleague series against the host Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. Holland last pitched on June 20 against Baltimore before shoulder inflammation put him on the shelf, but he figures to be a key piece down the stretch for a rotation that has struggled beyond Yu Darvish and Cole Hamels.

"To get back into this situation with these guys and to have the opportunity to be part of something special is an honor," Holland told reporters. The Rangers entered Monday with a six-game lead over Seattle in the American League West but were coming off two straight losses at Tampa Bay over the weekend. Holland hopes to get some solid support as Texas' bats will be facing a Reds unit that was trounced 18-9 by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. Dan Straily, one bright spot in Cincinnati's beleaguered rotation, gets the nod as he aims to win 10 games for the first time since 2013.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Derek Holland (5-5, 5.20 ERA) vs. Reds RH Dan Straily (9-6, 3.72)

Holland surrendered 13 runs in 13 innings over a span of three starts prior to landing on the disabled list. He made three appearances for Triple-A Round Rock during a rehab stint earlier this month, posting a 4.50 ERA. The Ohio native, who has posted a 6.31 ERA on the road this season, never has faced the Reds.

Straily has allowed three runs or fewer in nine straight starts and is 5-0 with a 2.25 ERA in seven outings since the All-Star break. The 27-year-old improved to 4-1 with a 3.18 ERA at home when he allowed two runs and struck out seven in six innings against Miami on Thursday. Straily was the loser opposite Hamels in Texas on June 22 after he yielded four runs in six frames, and he is 3-3 with a 4.65 ERA in 10 career games (nine starts) versus the Rangers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas is 10-5 in interleague play while Cincinnati is 4-11.

2. Reds 1B Joey Votto has recorded multiple hits in nine of his 20 games this month.

3. Rangers DH Carlos Beltran is hitless in 16 at-bats over his last four contests.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Reds 4