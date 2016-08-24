Votto's offense, Hamilton's defense push Reds past Rangers

CINCINNATI -- A handful of Billy Hamilton's finest defensive plays have been to the benefit of right-hander Dan Straily. Following his latest gem on Straily's behalf, Hamilton said he is expecting, at minimum, a restaurant gift card.

But, Straily believes Hamilton's just reward is coming. "He'll get a Gold Glove out of it," he said.

Hamilton's sensational diving catch to begin the sixth inning helped Straily complete six shutout frames, and Joey Votto continued his torrid pace at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-0 victory over the first-place Texas Rangers on Tuesday to open a two-game interleague series at Great American Ball Park.

Texas, which managed only five hits, now leads the surging Seattle Mariners by five games in the American League West.

Tuesday's game was scoreless when Carlos Beltran led off the sixth with a deep drive to left-center. With left fielder Adam Duvall playing Beltran to pull, Hamilton was the only outfielder with a chance. Reaching peak speed at approximately 22 mph, Hamilton dove and made the catch before landing chest first on the warning track.

"I feel that was one of the best ones (I've made)," Hamilton said. "In the position I was playing in ... I had to go a long way. It was a day-saver."

Straily has seen the spectacular from Hamilton before. But even he was surprised by this one.

"That was the first one all year I thought there was no shot he was getting to it," said Straily. "Sure enough, he found a way. The way he's played out there this year is pretty amazing."

Tuesday's outing was an important one for Texas left-hander Derek Holland, with the club looking for consistency from starters aside from Cole Hamels and Yu Darvish.

Holland (5-6) hadn't pitched since June 20 due to left shoulder inflammation. But the Ohio native pitched well enough to win on Tuesday.

"I like what we saw," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. "That's arguably as good a start as he's had all year."

Both starting pitchers were dealing early.

Through three innings, both Holland and Straily had faced one above the minimum. Straily (10-6) retired the first seven batters he faced.

After being waived, traded and ultimately claimed by Cincinnati during spring training, Straily has emerged as the Reds' most consistent starter.

"He trusts his defense and he works quick," Hamilton said. "It's nice to play behind him."

Cincinnati was denied the game's first run when Votto was thrown out at the plate by second baseman Rougned Odor trying to score from first on Brandon Phillips' bloop double to right.

Holland's first career hit, a bouncer over Votto's head into right field, put Texas runners on first and third with two outs in the fifth. But, Straily got Ian Desmond to fly out.

The Reds flashed leather at both ends of the sixth inning.

First, there was Hamilton's catch. Then, third baseman Eugenio Suarez snared Jonathan Lucroy's liner for the third out.

"Can't overstate the importance of great defense, and today we had that," Reds manager Bryan Price said.

Straily's night ended after six innings and 94 pitches. He only allowed three hits, walked two and fanned five.

Cincinnati scored the game's first run when pinch-hitter Tyler Holt walked to begin the sixth, then scored on Votto's two-out single.

"Just the luck of the draw," Holland said. "Joey made a little weak contact to right field, but it was perfectly placed. That's the way baseball is."

Texas had runners at second and third in the seventh, but Raisel Iglesias fanned Desmond to end the inning.

Cincinnati added an insurance run in the seventh when Tucker Barnhart doubled home Suarez with two outs making the score 2-0.

Votto's sacrifice fly in the eighth provided an insurance run for closer Tony Cingrani, who recorded his 16th save.

Since the All-Star break, Votto is batting .455 with six homers and 32 RBIs, helping the Reds go 22-14 since the break.

"I think what Joey has accomplished with his batting average and on-base percentage is phenomenal," said Price.

NOTES: The Rangers reinstated OF Josh Hamilton from the 60-day disabled list on Tuesday, then placed him on unconditional release waivers. Hamilton has missed the entire season after reconstructive knee surgery. Texas reportedly is open to re-signing Hamilton to a minor league contract following the season. ... Rangers LHP Derek Holland was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list prior to Tuesday's game. To make room for Holland, RHP Shawn Tolleson was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock and placed on the 60-day disabled list. ... Reds SS Zack Cozart who has not played since Wednesday due to swelling in his left Achilles tendon, hit in the cage on Tuesday. He plans to take ground balls Wednesday and could return by Friday.