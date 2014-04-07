Preview: Rangers at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox began their home slate with three straight losses thanks to an uninspiring offense. They will look for their first home victory when they welcome the Texas Rangers to Fenway Park for the opener of a three-game series on Monday. The Rangers are one of the few teams to have had plenty of success in Boston over the last few seasons and come into the series with some momentum after shutting out the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

The Red Sox led the league in runs last season but are struggling to put clutch hits together in the early going and were shut out by the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. The lineup is still a work in progress with Shane Victorino and Will Middlebrooks on the disabled list and Grady Sizemore getting regular rest when he’s not cycling through the leadoff spot with Jonny Gomes and Daniel Nava. The Rangers dropped the first two at Tampa Bay but got some stability back in their depleted rotation when Yu Darvish made his first start of the season on Sunday and dominated through seven innings.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Southwest (Texas), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Tanner Scheppers (0-0, 15.75 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH John Lackey (1-0, 3.00)

Scheppers became the first Rangers pitcher to make his first career start on opening day but did little to prove he belonged in such a spot by allowing seven runs on eight hits in four innings versus the Philadelphia Phillies. The 27-year-old is one of several pitchers pressed into new roles thanks to the rash of injuries that hit the Texas staff and had trouble locating his fastball in the opener. Scheppers has pitched a total of five innings in five appearances against Boston in his career, allowing one run and three hits.

Lackey struck out six and held the Baltimore Orioles to two runs and three hits in his season debut on Wednesday and was at his best at home last season, posting a 6-3 record with a 2.47 ERA in 13 starts. The veteran Texas native held the Rangers to one run over six innings at Fenway Park on June 5 last season. Lackey has historically struggled against Texas and owns a 12-15 record with a 6.01 ERA against the Rangers in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rangers took four of six from the Red Sox last season and six of eight in 2012.

2. Texas 1B Prince Fielder is 0-for-8 in the last two games and 4-for-24 on the season.

3. Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia has hit safely in each of the first six games.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 7, Rangers 5