Preview: Rangers at Red Sox

The Texas Rangers find themselves dealing with another pitching injury as they play the middle contest of a three-game series against the host Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. Starter Joe Saunders was placed on the disabled list Monday with a bruised foot, joining Matt Harrison, Derek Holland and minor-league signee Colby Lewis on the sidelines. Boston calmed the nerves of its fan base in Monday’s series opener, beating the Rangers 5-1 after being swept of a three-game home series by Milwaukee over the weekend.

An inability to drive in runs has contributed to the Red Sox’s slow start, as the defending World Series champions have scored two runs or fewer three times over their first seven games. Boston finished Monday with a season high-tying 14 hits - three by Mike Napoli, who is 6-for-13 in his last three contests. Despite dropping the series opener, the Rangers have enjoyed more success than any American League team at Boston since 2009, winning 13-of-22 contests.

TV: 6:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Martin Perez (0-0, 3.18 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Felix Doubront (1-0, 5.06)

Perez struck out seven in his season debut Tuesday against Philadelphia, scattering seven hits while surrendering two runs in 5 2/3 innings of a game Texas rallied to win 3-2. The Venezuelan, who turned 23 on Friday, has made 27 starts in parts of three major-league seasons - 20 last year. Perez allowed one run on five hits over six innings in his only career appearance against the Red Sox.

Doubront won 11 games each of the last two seasons, allowing 323 hits in 323 1/3 innings. The 26-year-old worked in and out of trouble in his first start of 2014, allowing six hits in 5 1/3 innings on Thursday at Baltimore but yielding only three runs in a 4-3 victory. Doubront has struggled in six career appearances against the Rangers, going 0-3 with an 11.40 ERA and a .443 opponents batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. Boston bolstered its bench Monday, signing eight-year veteran INF Ryan Roberts while optioning INF Brock Holt to Triple-A Pawtucket.

2. Texas SS Elvis Andrus and RF Alex Rios have hit safely in all seven games this season. Rios went 2-for-3 on Monday to raise his average to .385.

3. Boston DH David Ortiz is two homers away from tying Juan Gonzalez, Andruw Jones and Paul Konerko for 42nd on the all-time list at 434.

PREDICTION: Boston 2, Texas 1