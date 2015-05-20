Preview: Rangers at Red Sox

Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell elected not to make any changes to his lineup following a less-than-inspiring offensive showing during a 10-game road trip, but the status quo worked out just fine in the return home. The Red Sox will try to improve to 2-0 on the homestand when they host the Texas Rangers in the second of the three-game series on Wednesday.

Boston managed at least four runs three times in a 10-game road trip but hit that mark in its first effort back home in Tuesday’s 4-3 triumph. The Red Sox still had some trouble with runners in scoring position (3-for-11) but coaxed nine hits from the top four spots in the order and got a home run out of Mike Napoli in the win. The loss marked the fourth in five games for the Rangers, who have surrendered a total of 28 runs in those four setbacks. Texas fell to 10-10 on the road in the loss, which marked the beginning of a stretch with 15 of 22 away from home.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Southwest (Texas), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Phil Klein (0-0, 7.71 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Joe Kelly (1-2, 5.58)

Klein began the season in the Texas bullpen but was sent to Triple-A Round Rock in order to stretch out and will be back for his first major-league start on Wednesday. ”It’s a great opportunity,“ Klein told the Rangers’ website. ”It takes me back to my college days, knowing that I can get into a routine. I‘m a big advocate of getting into a routine, and it is easier to do so when you are a starter and you can pitch every five days.” The 26-year-old allowed a total of four runs in 4 2/3 innings over six appearances before being sent down.

Kelly ended a string of terrible outings when he held Seattle to one run and five hits over 6 1/3 innings in a no-decision on Thursday. The California native had allowed at least five earned runs in each of his previous four starts and has not earned a win since his season debut on April 11. Kelly has struggled at home, going 0-1 with a 6.61 ERA in three starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox 3B Pablo Sandoval left Tuesday’s game after being hit by a pitch in the knee and is day-to-day.

2. Texas DH Prince Fielder is 13-for-32 during an eight-game hitting streak.

3. Boston is considering recalling Cuban OF Rusney Castillo from Triple-A Pawtucket in an effort to spark the offense further.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Rangers 2