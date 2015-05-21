Preview: Rangers at Red Sox

A big part of the problem for the Boston Red Sox’s offense is an inability to hit left-handed pitching. The Red Sox will need to solve that problem in a hurry when they face lefty Wandy Rodriguez of the visiting Texas Rangers in the finale of a three-game series on Thursday.

Boston owns a .199 team batting average against left-handed pitchers – the worst mark in the major leagues. The pitcher’s throwing hand did not matter much on Wednesday, when right-hander Phil Klein held the Red Sox to one run in 5 1/3 innings in his major-league debut as the Rangers grabbed a 2-1 win to even the series. The loss marked the sixth time in the last eight games that the Boston offense managed two or fewer runs. Texas improved to 11-10 on the road with Wednesday’s triumph.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Wandy Rodriguez (1-2, 3.86 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Clay Buchholz (2-4, 4.93)

Rodriguez is coming off his worst start of the season after surrendering five runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings against Cleveland on Friday. The Dominican Republic native had allowed a total of two runs and five hits over 14 innings in his previous two starts. Rodriguez is making his first ever appearance against the Red Sox and is 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA in three road starts this season.

Buchholz put together his longest start of the season at Seattle on Friday, going eight innings and allowing one run on three hits while striking out 11 without a walk. The Texas native could not get any offensive support and did not factor in the decision, leaving him with one win in his last seven outings. Buchholz has struggled in his career against the Rangers, posting a 1-4 record with a 4.46 ERA in six starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox 3B Pablo Sandoval (knee) sat out Wednesday and is day-to-day.

2. Texas OF Josh Hamilton (shoulder surgery) is expected to join Triple-A Round Rock to continue his rehab on Thursday before joining the major-league club on Monday.

3. Boston LF Hanley Ramirez, who hit 10 home runs in April, has yet to homer in May.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Red Sox 2