Preview: Rangers at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox ended a streak of three straight series losses by taking two of three from the bottom team in the American League West. The Red Sox will try to get a leg up on a second consecutive series win when they take a step up in competition and host the AL West-leading Texas Rangers in the opener of a three-game series on Monday.

One of those series losses came at Texas from June 24-26, when the Boston staff surrendered a total of 23 runs while dropping two of three. The Red Sox overcame the trauma of a 21-2 loss on Saturday by getting back to what they do best on Sunday – pounding the opposing pitching staff for 10 runs and 16 hits. The Rangers are starting to slide a bit with four losses in the last five games and gave up a total of 22 runs in setbacks on Saturday and Sunday at the AL-worst Minnesota Twins. Texas is 3-4 on its 10-game road trip and will finish out the first half with four straight at home against Minnesota before heading into the All-Star break.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Nick Martinez (1-1, 5.00 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (9-2, 3.78)

Martinez is making his fourth start while Yu Darvish, Derek Holland and Colby Lewis recover from injuries and is seeking his first win of the season in that role. The 25-year-old walked five in as many innings at the New York Yankees on Wednesday but limited the damage to two runs without factoring in the decision. Martinez faced Boston at home on June 24 and was reached for four runs on six hits – two home runs – and three walks in six innings.

Porcello has not lost since May 17 and is coming off a strong start at Tampa Bay on Tuesday in which he struck out eight and yielded one run in six frames. The New Jersey native had to be bailed out by the offense to avoid a loss in his previous start, when he allowed four runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox on June 23. Porcello missed the Rangers the last time around and is 4-4 with a 5.86 ERA in eight starts against Texas.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers 1B Mitch Moreland (calf tightness) was scratched from Sunday’s lineup and is day-to-day.

2. Boston 1B Hanley Ramirez is 5-for-7 in two games since returning from an oblique strain.

3. Texas RF Shin-Soo Choo homered in three of the last four games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 12, Red Sox 4