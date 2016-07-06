Preview: Rangers at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are sending at least six players to the All-Star Game but are having a hard time turning all of that talent into consistent wins. The Red Sox will try to ride All-Star right-hander Steven Wright to a series win when they host the Texas Rangers in the rubber match of a three-game set on Wednesday.

Wright, closer Craig Kimbrel, center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., right fielder Mookie Betts, shortstop Xander Bogaerts and designated hitter David Ortiz were all named to the American League All-Star team on Tuesday while second baseman Dustin Pedroia is among five players eligible for the final spot. Pedroia, Bogaerts, Betts, Bradley and Ortiz combined to go 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position on Tuesday and Kimbrel served up four runs in the ninth inning of a 7-2 setback. The Rangers own the best record in the American League at 53-32 but will only send two players to San Diego for the Midsummer Classic – left-hander Cole Hamels and outfielder Ian Desmond. Right fielder Shin-Soo Choo is playing like an All-Star of late with home runs in three of the last four games but left Tuesday’s win early with stiffness in his lower back.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Martin Perez (7-4, 3.39 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Steven Wright (9-5, 2.42)

Perez has not lost since May 18 and earned a quality start in each of the last two outings. The Venezuela native allowed a total of three runs in 13 innings over his last two starts, including a six-inning, one-run effort in a win over Boston on June 26. Perez is working around some trouble with his command of late with totals of eight walks and four home runs allowed in his last three outings.

Wright struggles with the elements and had a dominating effort take a turn when it started raining on Friday against Los Angeles, though he still managed to earn the win. The knuckleballer will be making his first All-Star appearance and ranks second in the AL in ERA behind Cleveland’s Danny Salazar (2.36). Wright had some trouble with the humidity in Texas on June 25 and ended up charged with eight runs – three earned – on seven hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers 2B Rougned Odor is 6-for-12 with four runs scored, four RBIs and three extra-base hits in the last three games.

2. Kimbrel owns a 6.75 ERA in non-save situations and 1.45 in save situations.

3. Boston elevated former major-leaguer and current analytics expert Brian Bannister to the coaching staff to work with pitchers.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Red Sox 2