Preview: Rangers at Red Sox

Days after a losing streak prompted some questions about manager John Farrell's job security, the Boston Red Sox are on the verge of an impressive sweep. Farrell's club will aim for a fourth straight win overall when it hosts the Texas Rangers in the finale of their three-game set Thursday night.

The Red Sox dipped to .500 following three consecutive losses at Oakland before routing the Athletics 12-3 in the series finale and then claiming the first two over the Rangers at home, including Wednesday's come-from-behind 9-4 triumph. Chris Sale was solid through 7 1/3 innings and Farrell pushed all the right buttons in a seven-run seventh that lifted Boston to 23-6 at home against the American League West since May 23, 2015. The Rangers have lost three of four since a 10-game winning streak, allowing an average of 9.7 runs in those three setbacks. Lefty Drew Pomeranz will try to snap out of a rough patch when he gets the start for Boston opposite Nick Martinez.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Southwest (Texas), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Nick Martinez (1-2, 4.33 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Drew Pomeranz (3-3, 4.97)

Martinez picked up his first win of the year Friday at Detroit after holding the Tigers to one unearned run in five innings. Prior to that outing, he had given up 10 earned runs in 11 1/3 innings over his first two road starts. The 26-year-old, who was tagged for six runs on 11 hits in 4 1/3 frames in his only prior start at Fenway Park, will need to be careful when facing Hanley Ramirez (4-for-6 with two homers and two doubles against Martinez).

Pomeranz has failed to get past four innings in three straight starts, losing two and getting a no-decision at Oakland on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Tennessee native is boasting the best strikeout rate of his career (10.7 per nine innings) and he has not allowed a home run in three of the last four starts. Pomeranz is 0-2 with a 5.74 ERA in eight career games (two starts) against Texas.

WALK-OFFS

1. Boston LHP David Price (elbow) gave up six runs (three earned) in 3 2/3 innings in his second rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket.

2. Rangers 1B Mike Napoli has four home runs in his last seven games.

3. Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts is 5-for-10 with five runs scored in the series.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Rangers 5