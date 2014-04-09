Rangers hold off Red Sox 10-7

BOSTON -- Even with an early eight-run lead, Texas manager Ron Washington wasn’t comfortable.

Not against the Red Sox. Not in Fenway Park.

“Especially late in this ballpark, those guys have taken a lot of ballgames away,” he said. “So every time you get an opportunity to put a run on the board, you’ve got to do it.”

This time, they got some uncharacteristic help from Boston along the way.

Catcher Robinson Chirinos’ solo home run ignited a five-run third inning, and the Rangers turned five double plays to hang on for a 10-7 win over the Red Sox on Tuesday night.

First baseman Prince Fielder and designated hitter Adrian Beltre both recorded two hits and two RBIs, and left fielder Shin-Soo Choo had two hits, two walks and two runs for the Rangers, who led 8-0 and won for just the second time in five games.

Beltre left in the fifth inning with tightness in his left quadriceps, and Washington said he will travel to Texas on Wednesday for further examination.

“We’d rather get him there sooner than later,” he said.

Boston first baseman Mike Napoli, center fielder Grady Sizemore and catcher A.J. Pierzynski had three hits apiece, but the Red Sox grounded into four double plays in the first five innings and lost for the fourth time in five games. It was their most double plays since also grounding into five on July 29, 2012, at Yankee Stadium, and their most at home since hitting into six on July 18, 1990, against Minnesota.

Left fielder Jonny Gomes took the optimistic route afterward.

“Five double plays and we scored seven runs -- I‘m sure that’s pretty rare, too,” he said. “I like where we’re at. If we can score seven runs with five double plays, I think we’re scratching the surface on the positive side.”

Martin Perez (1-0) yielded four runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking three. His sinker was responsible for inducing the most double plays by a starting pitcher since Joe Saunders had five for Arizona on April 16, 2011.

“I think when you got conviction and you throw good pitches, that’s what happens,” Perez said.

Boston starter Felix Doubront (1-1) lasted just 2 2/3 innings, surrendering five runs on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

The left-hander retired six straight before Chirinos led off the third with his second career home run, crushing a 3-2 fastball over the Green Monster in left field.

It promptly spiraled out of control for Doubront, who allowed seven of the next nine batters to reach base and the Rangers to bat around before he was pulled following a bases-loaded walk to Chirinos that made it 5-0.

“After the 3-2 home run to Chirinos, he started to lose command of the strike zone a little bit,” Boston manager John Farrell said. “Just had a tough time getting that third out in the third.”

Choo singled with one out and scored on Fielder’s double down the right-field line, and Beltre made it 3-0 with a hit to left. Beltre moved to second on right fielder Alex Rios’ single and scored on second baseman Donnie Murphy’s bloop double -- a ball that Sizemore hesitated on before missing on a diving attempt in center.

Texas tacked on three more runs in the fourth off reliever Burke Badenhop before Boston broke through when second baseman Dustin Pedroia doubled and scored on Napoli’s single.

Choo’s RBI double made it 9-1 in the fifth.

But, as usual, Boston battled.

Pierzynski delivered an RBI single in the seventh and right fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. added a two-run double that cut it to 9-4.

Center fielder Michael Choice had a sacrifice fly in the ninth for Texas before Bradley plated a run with a single in the bottom of the inning. Designated hitter David Ortiz’s two-run double brought Boston within three, but Rangers closer Joakim Soria struck out Napoli to end the game.

“Playing catchup is tough,” Gomes said, “especially at this level.”

NOTES: In seven career appearances against the Rangers, LHP Felix Doubront is 0-4 with a 12.26 ERA, his highest against any American League club. ... LHP Robbie Ross (0-0, 3.60) will pitch Wednesday for Texas against Boston RHP Jake Peavy (0-0, 3.00) in the finale of the three-game series. It is the Rangers’ lone trip to Boston this season. ... The Red Sox fell to 15-30 against the Rangers since 2009, their worst mark against any American League team. ... Texas brought 11 men to the plate in the third. ... Boston fell to 1-4 at home.