Ortiz, Napoli power Red Sox in win over Rangers

BOSTON -- John Farrell’s decision-making was called into question Tuesday afternoon.

Asked about potential changes to the lineup during his pregame media session, the third-year Boston Red Sox manager stuck to his guns and defended his guys.

That vote of confidence would soon be rewarded.

A slumping Boston offense received a jolt from its middle-of-the-order bats, as David Ortiz and Mike Napoli teamed up to drive in all of the team’s runs in the Red Sox’s 4-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

The designated hitter and first baseman each hit solo homers and produced timely RBI singles to help Boston (19-20) inch closer to .500 and open its quick six-game homestand with a win.

“I thought we had a number of really good at-bats tonight, created multiple opportunities,” Farrell said postgame. “It’s good to see Nap’s timing in his swing a little bit more consistent with what we’ve known Mike to be. David with three well-hit balls tonight, gets us on the board first.”

Napoli broke out of his recent funk, collecting two key hits. Leading off the fourth, Napoli blasted a 2-2 curveball over the Green Monster in left for a solo home run.

With two outs in the fifth, Napoli sent a dribbler to Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus who couldn’t make the play to first in time, allowing left fielder Hanley Ramirez to score from third.

“It’s nice to contribute,” said Napoli, who hit .148 (4-for-27) during the Red Sox’s recent 10-game trip. “I’ve been working hard to get back to my rhythm and where I need to be, so it was nice to be able to do that and contribute.”

Ortiz provided Boston’s opening salvo in the first inning, lining a 3-1 slider to right field for a single to plate second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who doubled in the previous at-bat. That gave the Red Sox a 1-0 lead. Ortiz added a solo home run into the Boston bullpen in right in the fifth.

Ramirez went 3-for-5, and Pedroia and center fielder Mookie Betts added two hits apiece for Boston.

“Just a good overall offensive approach up and down the lineup,” Farrell said.

Red Sox left-hander Wade Miley (3-4) built on last Wednesday’s quality start, striking out seven while holding the Rangers to two runs on seven hits and a walk over seven innings. Koji Uehara gave up a run in the ninth but still managed to record his 10th save.

“I felt like I had a pretty good feel for (my fastball),” Miley said. “There was a few pitches I left out over and got away with, some got hit. For the most part, everything felt good.”

Texas (16-23) lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Rangers right-hander Yovani Gallardo (3-6) was tagged for four runs on 10 hits in five innings. He didn’t walk a batter, but he gave up two homers and struck out just two.

“I was battling with my command the whole game,” Gallardo said. “I left some pitches out over the plate -- more than I wanted to -- but it seemed like I made some pitches whenever I had to.”

Prince Fielder was the only Texas player to have a multi-hit night. The power-hitting first baseman went 2-for-4, extending his hitting streak to eight games.

The Rangers were held off the board until there were two outs in the sixth inning, when second baseman Thomas Field hit a line-drive single to left to score a run. Catcher Robinson Chirinos tripled on a fly ball to right field, bringing Field all the way around to score to make it 4-2.

Leonys Martin, pinch-hitting for Field, hit a solo home run to lead off the ninth and trim the Rangers’ deficit to one run, but Uehara snapped back into form to stifle any potential rally.

“It felt like we had a chance, but Miley threw the ball well,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said.

NOTES: Boston 3B Pablo Sandoval left Tuesday’s game in the seventh inning after being hit by a pitch on his left knee. “So far, so good,” said Sandoval, who expects to be sore but wants to play Wednesday. ... Texas fell to 2-17 when opponents score first. ... Rangers OF Leonys Martin hit his first career pinch-hit home run to lead off the ninth. ... Texas OF Josh Hamilton returned to the lineup Tuesday for Triple-A Frisco after a day off. Hamilton is expected to return from his rehab stint next week, the team said. ... Red Sox INF Yoan Moncada made his minor league debut Monday with Class A Greenville, going 0-for-3 with a walk and two runs. “I know it was highly anticipated,” Boston manager John Farrell said. “We’ll see how his career unfolds.” ... Boston OF Rusney Castillo’s wife, Mariela, gave birth to the couple’s first child Monday.