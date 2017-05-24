EditorsNote: fixes "Tuesday" in fifth graf

Bogaerts leads Red Sox's offensive outbust vs. Rangers

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox brass held a meeting Monday after the team returned from the West Coast, covering anything connected with a club still looking for some positive direction a quarter into the season.

They talked about things that have gone wrong, but as manager John Farrell said after the Tuesday night game, "Also to re-emphasize the things that are going well here and not just to pick out all that is wrong here. There are a number of things going right, and a number of those things were on display here tonight."

The good things on display Tuesday were a strong defense, solid-enough starting pitching from Rick Porcello and an offensive explosion, all adding up to an 11-6 win over the Texas Rangers.

The win came after the Red Sox scored 12 runs Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep in Oakland that would have sent Boston a game under .500 after 43 games.

"We've got Chris Sale going tomorrow and that's another boost for momentum, to sustain it in our favor," Farrell said Tuesday. "He's been outstanding.

"Whether we do (it) against (Texas starter Martin) Perez tomorrow we'll find out, but I think that we were able to take the lead and maintain it and it allowed some guys to just go up and relax and take their quality at-bats -- and there were a number of them here tonight."

Xander Bogaerts drove in a season-high three runs, had three hits and scored four times to lead Boston. Mitch Moreland had two hits and two RBIs in his first game against his old team, Dustin Pedroia had two hits, two RBIs and a walk, and Andrew Benintendi added two hits and two walks for the Red Sox (23-21).

"We had a good game all around," said Bogaerts, who also cut a run down at the plate on a relay throw. "We played with solid pitching, hitting and defense. It was one of the good games all around."

Bogaerts, who came in hitting .320 but with no homers and just 12 RBIs, reached on an infield hit and scored in the third inning, singled home two runs and then scored in the fifth and singled home a run and scored in the sixth. He hit into a fielder's choice and scored in the eighth and also threw Nomar Mazara out at the plate in the seventh, cutting off a run that would have made it 9-6.

"It looms large as they potentially put up three runs in the inning," Farrell said. "A big out, a momentum-shifter in that case."

Porcello (3-5) worked 6 2/3 innings and yielded five runs (four earned) in only his second win since Opening Day.

The Rangers lost for the second time in three games but only the second time in their past 13.

Andrew Cashner, who hasn't won on the road since Sept. 16, 2015, worked the first five innings, allowing five runs while falling to 1-4 in his first career start against Boston.

The Rangers, who gave up a season high in runs, were not charged with an error but were guilty of several shaky plays and also wild-pitched two runs home and balked in another. They also walked eight.

"It was the walks," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. "Really that's been a nemesis from time to time this year. Eight walks, one intentional, but really it's the freebies that showed up again tonight that got us in trouble, caused us some trouble.

"I think we gave up three runs tonight -- two on wild pitches and one balk. It was the freebies that really showed up."

Shin-Soo Choo drove in two runs, Joey Gallo hit his 14th homer of the season, Mazara stroked two hits to extend his hitting streak to 11 games and Delino DeShields had a sacrifice fly for Texas (24-22).

Cashner fell to 0-9 in 18 starts since his last victory, his road losing streak coming with three different teams.

"We've got a good hitting team right now. When you put up six runs, as a starter, you expect to win," Cashner said. "(I've) got to do a better job."

NOTES: The Red Sox selected 1B Sam Travis from Triple-A Pawtucket, and he will start against Texas LHP Martin Perez in Game 2 of the series Wednesday. Travis will be in a platoon with Mitch Moreland for the Red Sox, who have just four homers against lefties this season. RHP Hector Velazquez was optioned to Pawtucket. ... Texas 3B Adrian Beltre, who hasn't played this season because of a calf injury, could he be ready for extended spring training at-bats this weekend. ... Boston LHP Chris Sale, 3-0 in his last four starts, can break the record he shares with Pedro Martinez if he strikes out at least 10 -- for the ninth straight time -- when he pitches Wednesday night. ... The teams observed a pregame moment of silence for the victims of the bombing in Manchester, England. ... Boston INF/OF Brock Holt, out with vertigo, ended his 20-day rehab assignment but will see a concussion specialist in Pittsburgh. ... Boston INF Marco Hernandez will have season-ending shoulder surgery Friday.