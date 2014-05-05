Preview: Rangers at Rockies

Nolan Arenado is making a run at the longest hitting streak in franchise history as the Colorado Rockies begin a string of four consecutive games against the Texas Rangers on Monday. Arenado has recorded a hit in 24 consecutive games and looks to get within two of the club mark set by Michael Cuddyer last season as Colorado’s string of contests against Texas begins with a pair in Denver. The Rangers look to keep their offense rolling after routing the Los Angeles Angels 14-3 on Sunday.

Texas manager Ron Washington shook up his slumping lineup - with dropping Elvis Andrus from the second spot to No. 9 being the most drastic move - and the club responded with five extra-base hits among 14 overall on Sunday. Prince Fielder had two extra-base hits in a game for the first time all season and Adrian Beltre recorded three hits and scored three times. Colorado plated 28 runs while winning the first three games against the New York Mets before succumbing 5-1 in Sunday’s series finale.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Martin Perez (4-1, 2.95 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Jordan Lyles (3-0, 2.70)

Perez was torched for eight runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings against Oakland in his last turn after winning four consecutive starts. He didn’t allow a run in three of those outings, a stretch that included back-to-back three-hit shutouts against the Chicago White Sox and the Athletics. Perez, who never has pitched at Coors Field, is 2-0 with a 2.35 ERA in two road outings this season.

Lyles experienced all kinds of trouble against the Rangers during three seasons with the Houston Astros. He went 0-5 with a 9.82 ERA in six outings versus Texas, allowing 52 hits in 29 1/3 innings as the Rangers batted a collective .380 against him. Lyles has allowed just three earned runs in 20 frames over his last three starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas OF Shin-Soo Choo went 7-for-10 with four walks in the three-game series against the Angels.

2. The Rockies placed C Wilin Rosario on the 15-day disabled list Sunday with the same viral infection that landed INF Josh Rutledge on the DL two days earlier.

3. Beltre is 6-for-17 against Lyles while Andrus is 5-for-13.

PREDICTION: Rangers 8, Rockies 6