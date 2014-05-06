Preview: Rangers at Rockies

The Texas Rangers will try to figure out a way to cool off Troy Tulowitzki in the second of two games at the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. Tulowitzki powered the Rockies to an 8-1 win in the series opener Monday with two two-run homers, part of a remarkable run at home for the star shortstop. He is now 28-for-47 with six home runs and 21 RBIs in 17 home games, helping Colorado to a 12-5 mark at Coors Field.

Nolan Arenado has been a nice complement to Tulowitzki by hitting safely in 25 straight games, the longest run in baseball this season and the second-longest in franchise history. Arenado also had a two-run homer in Monday’s victory, the seventh in nine games overall for the Rockies. Texas, which is 2-2 on its current five-game road trip, fell to 4-8 all-time at Colorado.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Robbie Ross (1-2, 3.86 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Juan Nicasio (3-1, 4.19)

Ross’ fantastic first month had a rough end last Wednesday against Oakland, which got to him for 10 runs (six earned) in just 3 1/3 innings. He has 17 strikeouts against only one walk in his last four starts and has allowed two earned runs in 11 1/3 innings on the road this year. The 24-year-old is 3-0 with a 1.13 ERA in 19 games (one start) in interleague play.

Nicasio bounced back from his worst start of the year to toss seven scoreless innings against the New York Mets on Thursday. He is 2-3 with a 6.07 ERA in in his career in interleague play, but has never faced Texas. Nicasio is 12-7 with a 4.79 mark in 32 career home starts, lasting seven innings in two of his four starts at home in 2014.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado had 13 hits in the opener -- three by OF Drew Stubbs.

2. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre is batting .401 in 59 career games in Colorado.

3. Nicasio has walked no more than two batters in each of his six outings.

PREDICTION: Rockies 5, Rangers 4