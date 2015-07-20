Preview: Rangers at Rockies

The Texas Rangers are on the verge of falling completely out of contention in the American League West, but face a golden opportunity to turn it around. Texas visits the Colorado Rockies on Monday in the opener of a three-game series before completing its nine-game road trip with three against the first-place Los Angeles Angels.

The Rangers, who have lost four straight games in Colorado, trail Los Angeles by 7 1/2 games and fell 6 1/2 behind second-place Houston after a 10-0 loss to the Astros on Sunday in the rubber match of their three-game series coming out of the All-Star break. Texas’ Adrian Beltre is hitting .397 with 17 home runs and 64 RBIs in 60 games at Coors Field while teammate Josh Hamilton makes his debut in the hitter-friendly park after recording four hits in his final six at-bats in Houston. The National League West-worst Rockies dropped their first two games following the break before Sunday’s contest against the Padres was postponed - the first rainout in San Diego since 2006. Texas on Monday will recall Nick Martinez from Triple-A Round Rock to take Wandy Rodriguez’s place in the rotation while Colorado counters with Chris Rusin, who is undefeated at home.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Nick Martinez (5-5, 3.43 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Chris Rusin (3-3, 3.98)

Martinez lost three straight starts prior to his demotion after a 4-2 loss in Baltimore on July 1 when he permitted four runs (three earned) in 6 2/3 innings. It was an improvement over the previous turn for the 24-year-old Floridian as he allowed nine runs (eight earned) in six innings of a 12-2 setback in Toronto on June 26. Martinez yielded three runs in six innings over two starts with Round Rock, including a two-inning stint Thursday.

Rusin hasn’t won since June 21 - a stretch of four games which includes a relief stint and one loss. The 28-year-old Michigan native, though, is 1-1 with a 2.73 ERA in his last five appearances. Rusin is 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA in four games (three starts) at home, yielding two home runs among 21 hits in as many innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas has lost five straight when the opposition starts a left-hander.

2. Colorado SS Troy Tulowitzki has reached base in 40 consecutive games and was 3-for-5 with a home run in the two contests in San Diego.

3. The Rangers’ Adrian Beltre has played 2,412 games at third base, tied with Graig Nettles for second all-time. Brooks Robinson leads with 2,870.

PREDICTION: Rangers 9, Rockies 8