Preview: Rangers at Rockies

The All-Star break did little to help the Texas Rangers cure what ails them, and face the prospect of a fifth straight series loss. The Rangers look to turn things around Tuesday when they continue a three-game series at Colorado, which has owned the series of late.

The Rockies scored seven early runs and one in the ninth after a blown save by closer John Axford to steal an 8-7 win in Monday’s series opener, handing Texas its 10th loss in the last 12 games. The slide dropped the Rangers nine games out in the American League West and into the bottom half of the wild-card race, and it has continued some recent woes against Colorado. Texas has lost eight of the last 12 meetings while giving up an average of 9.1 runs in the defeats. The Rangers on Tuesday turn to southpaw Matt Harrison, who opposes Kyle Kendrick.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Matt Harrison (0-1, 13.50 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Kyle Kendrick (3-10, 5.94)

Harrison gave up six runs on six hits and three walks in four innings in his return to the mound prior to the All-Star break. It was hist first start in more than a year after undergoing spinal fusion surgery and his seventh in the last three seasons. The 29-year-old tossed 10 1/3 scoreless innings in two victorious starts against Colorado in his career.

Kendrick tossed only 6 2/3 innings this month, having left his previous start before the break after one inning due to a lengthy rain delay. He has gone five straight turns without a quality start and gave up eight home runs in his final four outings in June. Kendrick has made one career start against Texas, opening his 2014 campaign with Philadelphia by allowing a run in seven solid innings of a no-decision against the Rangers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki slugged a two-run homer Monday and has reached base in a career-high 41 straight games, five shy of Michael Cuddyer’s franchise mark.

2. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre was 3-for-5 with two RBIs on Monday and is batting .401 in 61 career games at Coors Field. ... Beltre on Monday played his 2,413th game at third base, moving past Graig Nettles for second all-time. Brooks Robinson leads with 2,870.

3. Colorado has won five straight meetings and nine of the last 10 against Texas at home.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Rangers 5