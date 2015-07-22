Preview: Rangers at Rockies

The All-Star break must have done wonders for Shin-Soo Choo. The 33-year-old South Korean looks to continue his torrid pace as the visiting Texas Rangers vie for a series victory against the Colorado Rockies in the rubber match of the three-game set Wednesday.

After going 1-for-18 with five strikeouts entering the break, Choo improved to 6-for-8 in his last three outings by hitting for the cycle in Texas’ 9-0 rout of Colorado on Tuesday. Choo will attempt to finally make a dent versus Wednesday starter Jorge De La Rosa, against whom he is 0-for-7 in his career. While Texas has won three of its last 13 overall and five of its last 13 versus Colorado, the Rockies have dropped three of four. DJ LeMahieu is batting 20-for-48 during his 12-game hitting streak, but Troy Tulowitzki on Tuesday saw his 10-game interleague hit streak and career-high 41-game run of reaching base come to a halt.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Martin Perez (0-1, 5.40 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (6-4, 4.30)

Perez struggled in his first start since returning from Tommy John surgery Friday, allowing three runs on nine hits in five innings to take the loss versus Houston. The 24-year-old Venezuelan dropped his lone career start against Colorado, getting torched for five runs - including two homers - in five frames. Nolan Arenado took Perez deep in his lone meeting at the plate and Tulowitzki also homered off the hurler despite having only two at-bats.

De La Rosa tasted defeat for the first time in a month Friday after permitting three runs on five hits in as many innings of a 4-2 setback to San Diego. The 34-year-old Mexican yielded two homers for the second straight outing while issuing multiple walks in his 10th consecutive appearance. De La Rosa won both career meetings versus Texas, although he has been taken deep three times and surrendered five walks in that span.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas LF Delino DeShields collected a career-high four hits Tuesday for his fourth multi-hit performance in six outings.

2. Colorado is 2-11 in its last 13 interleague games.

3. Rangers 1B Prince Fielder is 8-for-22 with four RBIs and two runs scored during his five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Rangers 3