Preview: Rangers at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies may be without star Carlos Gonzalez on Tuesday as they host the American League West-leading Texas Rangers in the second contest of their four-game, home-and-home interleague set. Gonzalez, who missed two of Colorado's previous four games due to a sprained left ankle, exited Monday's series opener in the second inning with inflammation.

Being without the 30-year-old outfielder, who is hitting .321 with 23 home runs and 76 RBIs, for any length of time would be detrimental to the Rockies' postseason chances as they sit four games behind Miami and St. Louis for the second wild-card spot in the National League. Colorado suffered a brutal loss Monday as Texas rallied for three runs in the ninth inning to post a 4-3 victory. Elvis Andrus delivered a two-out, two-run single off Carlos Estevez to forge a tie and scored on Mitch Moreland's double as the Rangers notched their third straight win despite recording only six hits. Adrian Beltre ended his 12-game homer drought and added a single for his second consecutive two-hit performance while Rougned Odor improved to 5-for-14 over his last three contests with a base hit in four at-bats.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH A.J. Griffin (5-1, 4.05 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (10-7, 3.63)

Griffin extended his unbeaten streak to four starts by winning his second straight outing on Thursday, when he allowed three runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings at Baltimore. The 28-year-old Californian has yielded more than three runs just twice in 14 turns this season but has not lasted six frames in his last nine - most recently doing so on May 2, when he settled for a no-decision at Toronto after giving up one run and striking out a season-high nine in six innings. Griffin, who never has faced Colorado, is 2-0 with a 4.06 ERA in nine road starts this year.

Chatwood was denied a third consecutive victory Thursday, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers after allowing four runs and nine hits in six innings. The 26-year-old, who also hails from the Golden State, followed a rough outing against Tampa Bay on July 19 with triumphs over Atlanta and the New York Mets - allowing one run over 12 frames in the wins despite issuing 12 walks. Chatwood has yet to defeat Texas in his career, going 0-3 with a ghastly 11.17 ERA in three starts.

1. Rangers OF/DH Carlos Beltran pinch-hit for the second straight day in the series opener after suffering a bruise on his left quadriceps on Saturday.

2. Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado hit his NL-leading 30th home run Monday, reaching the plateau for the second time in his four-year career.

3. The series shifts to Texas for two games beginning Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Rangers 8, Rockies 4