Rockies 8, Rangers 2: Jordan Lyles dominated through eight innings and Troy Tulowitzki stayed red-hot with a pair of two-run homers as host Colorado took the opener of a two-game series.

Nolan Arenado also went deep with a man on to extend his hitting streak to 25 games and Carlos Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with an RBI for the Rockies, who have won seven of nine. Lyles (4-0) yielded two runs and seven hits while striking out five to improve to 3-0 with a 1.25 ERA at home.

Rangers starter Martin Perez (4-2) suffered his second straight loss after recording back-to-back three-hit shutouts, giving up five runs and seven hits in five innings. Shin-Soo Choo was 2-for-3 and scored a run while Mitch Moreland had a pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth inning for Texas.

Gonzalez doubled to begin the bottom of the second and Arenado followed with a blast to left to keep alive the longest hitting streak in the majors this year. Tulowitzki, who was named National League Player of the Month and Player of the Week earlier in the day, went the other way to right against Perez in the fifth for the first of his two homers to make it 5-0.

Tulowitzki recorded his ninth home run of the year in the seventh to improve to 28-for-47 at home. Drew Stubbs doubled ahead of both Tulowitzki homers and also lifted a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tulowitzki also walked twice in five plate appearances and is hitting .408. ... Lyles was given a chance to record his second career complete game but was lifted when Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre led off the ninth with a base hit. ... Beltre went 2-for-4 and is batting .401 in 59 career games at Coors Field.