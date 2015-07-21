Rockies 8, Rangers 7

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies saw an early seven-run lead vanish Monday night, but they beat the Texas Rangers 8-7 on a single by Ben Paulsen with one out in the ninth inning.

After packing seven runs into the first two innings against Nick Martinez, the Rockies’ offense went dormant. Colorado banged out seven hits, three for extra bases, in the first two frames but was unable to muster another hit until shortstop Troy Tulowitzki led off the ninth with a single to short center off Tanner Scheppers (3-1).

Carlos Gonzalez followed with another single to short center. Third baseman Nolan Arenado flied to left, setting the stage for Paulsen, who drove a single into the gap in left-center.

The Rangers -- with help from the Rockies -- steadily chipped away at a 7-0 deficit.

Tulowitzki hit a two-run homer, and Arenado doubled home two runs.

Rangers first baseman Prince Fielder drove in three runs, and third baseman Adrian Beltre added two RBIs.

Colorado starter Chris Rusin pitched six innings and allowed five runs, three of them unearned in the fifth when Rusin hit a runner with a throw and Paulsen, thinking there were two outs, let a run score after fielding a grounder.

Rockies closer John Axford (2-2) blew his second save in 18 opportunities.

Making his first appearance since July 10, Axford walked pinch hitter Leonys Martin on five pitches to begin the ninth inning. With two outs and Martin on second, Axford carefully went to 2-0 on Fielder, a left-handed hitter, and then walked him intentionally to face right-handed-hitting Beltre. The third baseman lashed a double into the left field corner to tie the game. It was Beltre’s third consecutive hit.

The win was the first for the Rockies (40-51) in three games after the All-Star break. The Rangers (43-49) lost for the 10th time in 12 games, and have dropped three of four on their nine-game road trip to start the second half. They slipped six games below .500 for the first time since May 20.

NOTES: SS Troy Tulowitzki reached base in a 41st consecutive game, tying the second-longest streak in Rockies history. ... The Rockies likely will go with a four-man rotation until they need a fifth starter July 28. ... Colorado RHP Chad Bettis, who went on the 15-day disabled list Sunday, does not appear to have any structural damage in his inflamed right elbow. ... Rangers RHP Anthony Ranaudo was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock to make room on the roster for RHP Nick Martinez, who was recalled from Round Rock for his start. ... Prince Fielder, the Rangers’ designated hitter in 77 games, was in the lineup at first base for the 13th time this season. Manager Jeff Bannister said no decision was made whether to play Fielder at first base in all three games of the series.