Rangers 10, Rockies 8

DENVER -- The Texas Rangers blew an early five-run lead Wednesday but beat the Colorado Rockies 10-8 when Elvis Andrus singled home two runs in the ninth.

The Rockies, who fell behind 5-0 in the second, tied the game at 8 with a four-run eighth. Catcher Nick Hundley hit his seventh homer with one out, and right fielder Carlos Gonzalez hit his 14th homer, a three-run shot with two outs off Tanner Scheppers (3-2). He gave up the game-winning hit and took the loss Monday night in Colorado’s walk-off 8-7 victory.

Second baseman Rougned Odor, who atoned for making two errors on the same play in the fourth, finished a double shy of the cycle as he drove in two runs and scored three. He led off the ninth in quest of that milestone -- and the Rangers’ second cycle in as many games -- fell behind 0-2 but worked a walk from closer John Axford on a 10-pitch at-bat.

Odor scampered to third when third baseman Adrian Beltre grounded a single to right.

After first baseman Mitch Moreland struck out, Axford (2-3) intentionally walked pinch hitter Prince Fielder to load the bases. Andrus then poked a single to left past diving third baseman Nolan Arenado. Andrus and Moreland each had three RBIs.

Rangers closer Shawn Tolleson earned his 15th save in 16 opportunities.

Martin Perez worked six innings and allowed four runs, three earned, in his second start for the Rangers since he underwent Tommy John surgery on May 19, 2014.

Losing the rubber game of the series dropped the Rockies’ record in interleague play this season to 2-12 with three interleague games remaining against Seattle next month.

Rockies starter Jorge De La Rosa settled down after the second and finished his outing by reeling off four straight hitless innings. The only run he allowed in that span came without benefit of a hit in the fifth, putting Texas ahead 6-4. DeShields was hit with a pitch to open the inning and took second on a grounder. He stole third and scored on catcher Nick Hundley’s throwing error.

After De La Rosa departed, Odor tripled in the seventh off the wall in right -- the ball caroming past right fielder Carlos Gonzalez -- to score DeShields, whom Gonzalez Germen had walked. Odor scored to make it 8-4 when first baseman Mitch Moreland grounded into a fielder’s choice.

Hundley, who had three hits, hit his seventh homer in the eighth. He singled home the Rockies’ first run in the second, and they cut Texas’ lead to 5-4 with a three-run fourth. Center fielder Drew Stubbs began the rally with an infield single and went to third on Hundley’s single. Odor then made two errors on left fielder Brandon Barnes’ slow grounder. Odor ran to his right, charged the ball but bobbled it. He then tried to shovel the ball to first but threw it over Moreland.

That play netted the Rockies a run. They scored two more on De La Rosa’s ground out and second baseman DJ LeMahieu’s single.

Texas’ four-run first began with back-to-back bunt singles and a walk to load the bases with no outs. Moreland singled home two runs. Shortstop Elvis Andrus hit a sacrifice fly, and right fielder Shin-Soo Choo, who hit for the cycle Tuesday night, followed with a run-scoring single. Odor made it 5-0 when he hit his sixth homer with one out in the second.

NOTES: Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu extended his hitting streak to 13 games, one shy of his career-high, with a run-scoring single in the fourth. ... Rockies LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) could be activated over the weekend. He is scheduled to continue his minor league rehab assignment Wednesday night with Triple-A Albuquerque. ... Rockies C Michael McKenry has fluid in his right knee but is expected to be ready to play Friday. ... LHP Kyle Freeland, the Rockies’ first-round pick in 2014, will make his 2015 debut Friday with rookie-level Grand Junction. Freeland had bone chips removed from his left elbow April 29. ... Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon and Rangers 1B Prince Fielder were given planned days off. ... Rangers LHP Matt Harrison has pitched 16 1/3 scoreless innings in three starts against the Rockies, including six innings Tuesday. The only two Rangers pitchers to throw more scoreless innings against a team to start their careers were Neftali Perez (27 2/3 against Seattle) and Kameron Loe (17 1/3 against Minnesota). ... Rangers LHP Derek Holland (left shoulder strain), who threw one inning in his only start of the season April 10, threw 35 pitches in his first simulated game since he was injured.