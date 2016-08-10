Andrus, Rangers too strong for Rockies

DENVER -- The relentless Texas Rangers won their fourth straight game Tuesday, resorting to the late-inning theatrics that have become their norm in a 7-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

The Rangers scored four times in the eighth with Elvis Andrus driving in the go-ahead run with a two-out single. In Texas' current winning streak, all four games have been decided in the seventh inning or later.

The Rangers scored three runs in the ninth Monday to beat the Rockies 4-3, and their latest rally gave them a sweep of the two-game series.

The loss was the third straight and fifth in six games for the Rockies, who concluded a 3-5 homestand. The Rangers ended a 5-3 road trip and head home where they are 34-17 and will play 30 of their final 48 games.

Texas' rally in the eighth began with one-out singles from Ian Desmond and Rougned Odor, putting runners at the corners against Scott Oberg, who relieved starter Tyler Chatwood. Carlos Beltran singled home a run to make it 5-3 and kept runners at the corners for Adrian Beltre. He tied the game with a two-run double to left-center that finished Oberg (0-1).

Jake McGee retired the first batter he faced, but Andrus singled to give the Rangers their first lead of the game after trailing by four runs at one point.

Odor's run-scoring two-out double in the ninth off Jordan Lyles gave closer Sam Dyson more breathing room. He gave up a one-out double in the ninth to DJ LeMahieu, but retired David Dahl on a hard grounder to shortstop Andrus. Dyson walked Nolan Arenado but nailed down his 25th save by getting Gerardo Parra to ground out.

Chatwood, whose control had been spotty in recent starts, zeroed in on the strike zone. He allowed two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings with no walks and a season-high eight strikeouts. In his previous three starts, Chatwood had issued 15 walks in 18 innings, including a career-high eight walks in five scoreless innings July 24 against Atlanta.

Chatwood left after Nomar Mazara floated a soft single to center that scored Mitch Moreland, who had singled with one out and moved to second on a ground out. Oberg came on and struck out Robinson Chirinos to end the seventh before blowing his first save of the season in the fateful eighth.

The Rockies scored twice in the first and twice in the third to build an early four-run lead. Charlie Blackmon led off the first with his 14th home run. It was his seventh leadoff homer this season and 19th of his career.

Dahl tripled with one out, giving him at least one hit in each of his 15 career games. The hit would have been a home run last year, but the ball hit low on the nearly 9-foot fence that was added to the wall in right-center in the offseason.

Arenado followed with a run-scoring single. He also singled home a run in the third when the Rockies scored twice with two outs. Arenado's hit, which came after Blackmon doubled and Dahl walked, increased his National League-leading RBI total to 91. Parra followed with a run-scoring single off A.J. Griffin, who lasted 4 2/3 innings and was charged with a fifth run when pinch-hitter Mark Reynolds singled off Alex Claudio (3-1).

The Rangers broke through in the fifth against Chatwood. Mazara led off with a double, took third on a wild pitch and scored on Chirinos' sacrifice fly.

NOTES: Dahl extended his hitting streak to start his career to 15 games, one shy of the franchise record. The record in the modern era was set by Chuck Aleno, who began his career with a 17-game hitting streak in May 1941 with Cincinnati. ... Rockies RHP Carlos Estevez was removed from the closer's role after going 0-2 with two blown saves in his past two outings and retiring two of the 10 batters he faced. RHP Adam Ottavino will get the bulk of the save opportunities. ... Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez was not in the lineup. He left Monday's game in the second inning with left ankle inflammation after spraining the ankle Aug. 3. ... Rangers DH Prince Fielder, 32, will reportedly announce his retirement Wednesday. He hasn't played since July 19 and underwent season-ending neck surgery July 29, his second neck operation in two years. ... Rangers RF Carlos Beltran returned to the lineup. He left Saturday's game with a bruised left quadriceps and pinch-hit Sunday and Monday. ... The Rangers' double steal in the ninth inning by Rougned Odor and Jurickson Profar was the club's first in the ninth or later since Mitch Moreland and Esteban German did it in the ninth on Oct. 1, 2010, against the Los Angeles Angels, according to STATS, Inc.