Rangers recover after squandering early lead

DENVER -- Clutch situations have been difficult this season for shortstop Elvis Andrus.

But after the Texas Rangers blew an early five-run lead Wednesday, Andrus singled home two runs with one out and the bases loaded in the ninth inning to give the Rangers a 10-8 win over the Colorado Rockies.

The Rockies, who fell behind 5-0 in the second, tied the score at 8 with a four-run eighth. Catcher Nick Hundley hit his seventh homer of the season and right fielder Carlos Gonzalez belted his 14th homer, a three-run shot with two outs off Tanner Scheppers (3-2).

Scheppers gave up the winning hit and took the loss Monday night in Colorado’s walk-off 8-7 victory. But Rangers manager Jeff Banister said he hadn’t lost confidence in Scheppers, who was glad to be leaving Coors Field.

“You just sit there and dwell on the bad, it’s going to tumble on you,” Scheppers said. “It’s not easy to pitch here, but at the same time I didn’t make quality pitches. I know I‘m frustrated.”

Second baseman Rougned Odor, who atoned for two errors on the same play in the fourth, finished a double shy of the cycle as he drove in two runs and scored three.

Odor led off the ninth in search of that milestone -- and the Rangers’ second cycle in as many games. He fell behind 0-2 but worked a walk from closer John Axford during a 10-pitch at-bat.

Odor scampered to third when third baseman Adrian Beltre grounded a single to right. After first baseman Mitch Moreland struck out, Axford (2-3) intentionally walked pinch-hitter Prince Fielder to load the bases.

“At that point, I‘m not going to let their best hitter beat us,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “We set up a double play. ‘Ax’ got the ground ball, just well placed.”

Andrus, who came to the plate 18-for-80 (.225) with runners in scoring position and 7-for-40 (.175) with runners in scoring position and less than two outs, poked a single to left past diving third baseman Nolan Arenado on a 1-2 curveball.

“He came through in a situation he’s been looking to try and have success in,” Banister said.

Rangers closer Shawn Tolleson posted his 15th save in 16 opportunities.

Martin Perez worked six innings and allowed four runs (three earned) in his second start for the Rangers since he underwent Tommy John surgery on May 19, 2014.

“I made good pitches,” Perez said. “They didn’t hit the ball hard, just ground balls and popups. That’s part of the game.”

Losing the rubber game of the series dropped the Rockies’ record in interleague play this season to 2-12 with three interleague games remaining against Seattle next month. The Rockies have lost four of five games after the All-Star break.

Rockies starter Jorge De La Rosa settled down after the second and finished his outing by reeling off four straight hitless innings. The only run he allowed during that span came without benefit of a hit in the fifth, putting Texas ahead 6-4. Outfielder Delino DeShields, who was hit with a pitch, scored on Hundley’s throwing error.

After De La Rosa departed, Odor tripled in the seventh off the wall in right -- the ball caroming past right fielder Carlos Gonzalez -- to score DeShields, whom Gonzalez Germen had walked. Odor scored to make it 8-4 when Moreland grounded into a fielder’s choice.

Hundley, who had three hits, singled home the Rockies’ first run in the second, and they cut Texas’ lead to 5-4 with a three-run fourth. With runners on first and third, Odor made two errors on left fielder Brandon Barnes’ slow grounder. Odor ran to his right, charged the ball but bobbled it. He then tried to shovel the ball to first but threw it over Moreland.

Texas’ four-run first began with back-to-back bunt singles -- the second on a ball first baseman Wilin Rosario couldn’t handle -- and a walk to load the bases with no outs. Moreland singled home two runs. Andrus hit a sacrifice fly, and a possible play at the plate vanished when Rosario cut off right fielder Gonzalez’s throw.

“There may have been a play there,” Weiss said, “but I think he most likely would have been safe.”

Right fielder Shin-Soo Choo, who hit for the cycle Tuesday night, followed with a run-scoring single. Odor made it 5-0 in the second when he homered.

NOTES: Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu extended his hitting streak to 13 games, one shy of his career-high, with a run-scoring single in the fourth. ... Rockies LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) could be activated over the weekend. He is scheduled to continue his minor league rehab assignment Wednesday night with Triple-A Albuquerque. ... Rockies C Michael McKenry has fluid in his right knee but is expected to be ready to play Friday. ... LHP Kyle Freeland, the Rockies’ first-round pick in 2014, will make his 2015 debut Friday with rookie-level Grand Junction. Freeland had bone chips removed from his left elbow April 29. ... Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon and Rangers 1B Prince Fielder were given planned days off. ... Rangers LHP Matt Harrison has pitched 16 1/3 scoreless innings in three starts against the Rockies, including six innings Tuesday. The only two Rangers pitchers to throw more scoreless innings against a team to start their careers were Neftali Perez (27 2/3 against Seattle) and Kameron Loe (17 1/3 against Minnesota). ... Rangers LHP Derek Holland (left shoulder strain), who threw one inning in his only start of the season April 10, threw 35 pitches in his first simulated game since he was injured.