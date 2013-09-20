Preview: Rangers at Royals

The Texas Rangers have put a horrible losing streak in the past and can set their sights on bolstering their playoff chances when they begin a critical three-game series at Kansas City on Friday. After losing seven straight games to tumble into the thick of an intense wild-card race, Texas took two of the final three games in Tampa Bay -- capped by an 8-2 rout Thursday that featured four Rangers home runs. The triumph allowed Texas to tie the Rays atop the wild-card standings, with Cleveland resting a half-game back of the two leaders.

Should any of those teams start to slip, Kansas City is waiting to pounce. The Royals are coming off a series win over the Indians and sit three games behind the Rangers and Rays as they open their final home series. Texas won two of three against Kansas City at home earlier this year.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, TXA 21 (Texas), FSN Kansas City (Kansas City)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Martin Perez (9-5, 3.64 ERA) vs. Royals RH Ervin Santana (9-9, 3.23)

After winning six straight starts, Perez has dropped his last two while giving up seven runs and 16 hits in 11 1/3 innings. The 22-year-old is 7-2 on the road despite having an ERA (4.04) that is nearly a run higher than it is at home (3.07). Perez has yet to face Kansas City in his young career.

Santana limited Detroit to just five hits in 6 2/3 scoreless frames Saturday, picking up his first win since Aug. 4 and matching his career high for quality starts with his 22nd. He has a chance to reach 10 victories for the sixth time in his career and needs just 2 1/3 innings to amass 200 in a season for the fifth time. Santana has an unsightly 5.79 ERA in 28 career starts versus Texas but held the Rangers to one unearned run in seven innings on June 2 in his only meeting with them this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers 2B Ian Kinsler is 19-for-54 (.352) with eight extra-base hits in his career against Santana.

2. Royals DH Billy Butler is 20-for-42 (.476) in his last 11 home games.

3. Texas is 44-34 on the road, tops in baseball.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Rangers 3