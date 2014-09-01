Preview: Rangers at Royals

The Kansas City Royals are experiencing struggles as September arrives and they hope to begin a turnaround when they face the visiting Texas Rangers on Monday. Kansas City has lost five of seven games and was trailing Cleveland 4-2 in the 10th inning on Sunday before the contest was suspended due to heavy rain and is aiming to rebound in this three-game set against the team with the worst record in the majors. Texas dropped three of four against Houston and is just 53-83.

Rangers manager Ron Washington isn’t thrilled at hearing the term “spoiler” attached to his team. “I want to win,” Washington told reporters. “I want to win against everybody. I want to beat them all. That’s the way we go about it.” The Royals hold a half-game lead over the Detroit Tigers in the American League Central with the Indians 3 1/2 behind.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Colby Lewis (9-11, 5.44 ERA) vs. Royals RH Yordano Ventura (10-9, 3.40)

Lewis pitched his second complete game of the season when he gave up four runs and seven hits while beating Seattle on Wednesday. The effort halted a three-start losing streak but Lewis did allow two homers for the third straight outing. Lewis lost to Kansas City on Aug. 22 when he gave up four runs and six hits in six innings and is 1-3 with a 6.67 ERA in six career appearances (five starts).

Ventura returns to the mound after missing his last turn due to back issues. He defeated the Rangers when he opposed Lewis in his last turn and gave up one run and four hits in six innings. Ventura is 4-6 with a 3.36 ERA in 14 home appearances (13 starts) this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers 2B Rougned Odor has two homers and seven RBIs over the last five games.

2. Kansas City DH Josh Willingham is 8-for-24 with four homers and three doubles against Lewis.

3. Texas 3B Adrian Beltre is mired in a 19-game homerless drought.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Rangers 3