Preview: Rangers at Royals
September 3, 2014

Preview: Rangers at Royals

The Kansas City Royals hope to maintain their slim division lead when they host the Texas Rangers in the middle contest of their three-game set Tuesday. Kansas City remained one-half game ahead of Detroit in the American League Central with a 4-3 triumph over Texas in Monday’s series opener. Salvador Perez went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs as the Royals snapped their three-game losing streak and improved to 3-4 on their nine-game homestand.

The string of home games originally was 10, but Sunday’s contest against Cleveland - in which Kansas City was trailing in the 10th inning - was suspended due to rain and won’t be resumed until Sept. 22. Texas suffered its third straight loss and dropped to 3-5 on its 10-game road trip. Tomas Telis drove in one run and scored another as the Rangers scored fewer than four runs for the 11th time in their last 14 contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Derek Holland (2013: 10-9, 3.42 ERA) vs. Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (10-10, 4.43)

Holland will be making his season debut after undergoing knee surgery in January. The 27-year-old made six rehab starts, going 2-1 with a 4.43 ERA. Holland, who recorded a career-high 16 wins in 2011, is 2-1 lifetime with a 4.67 ERA in seven games - five starts - against Kansas City.

Guthrie extended his unbeaten streak to three starts Thursday as he escaped with a no-decision against Minnesota after surrendering five runs and nine hits in six innings. The 35-year-old has won five of his last six decisions even though he yielded four or more runs in two of the victories. Guthrie improved to 5-4 lifetime against the Rangers on Aug. 23, when he allowed one run and five hits over eight frames at Texas.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals 1B Eric Hosmer returned from a fractured hand to go 1-for-4 in his first game since July 31.

2. Texas RHP Nick Tepesch, who was one of the team’s September call-ups, will start Wednesday’s series finale.

3. Kansas City OF Josh Willingham sat out Monday’s contest with an achy back.

PREDICTION: Royals 6, Rangers 4

