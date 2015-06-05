Preview: Rangers at Royals

The Kansas City Royals are mired in their first slump of the season and attempt to get back on track when they host the Texas Rangers on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series. Kansas City kicked off its six-game homestand by losing two of three to Cleveland to fall to 2-7 over its last nine and drop one game behind first-place Minnesota in the American League Central.

Offense has been the biggest issue for the Royals, who have recorded 21 runs over the past nine games while failing to score more than two in their seven defeats. during that span The feel-good story of Josh Hamilton’s return to Texas came to a crashing halt when he suffered a hamstring strain on Sunday that is expected to sideline the outfielder for a month. The Rangers took two of three from the Chicago White Sox without Hamilton to improve to 12-3 over their last 15 games. Right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez makes his second career start Friday and will oppose Royals righty Edinson Volquez.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Chi Chi Gonzalez (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Royals RH Edinson Volquez (4-3, 2.95)

Gonzalez has a tough act to follow after a stellar major-league debut in which he limited the Boston Red Sox to two hits over 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Although the 2013 first-round draft pick did not allow a hit through five innings, he does have room for improvement after surrendering five walks versus two strikeouts. Gonzalez was 3-5 with a 4.15 ERA at Triple-A Round Rock before he was summoned to the majors.

Volquez did not factor in the decision last time out but stretched his unbeaten streak to five starts by striking out a season-high nine and giving up three runs in 5 2/3 innings at the Chicago Cubs. He won his previous two starts - both at home - in impressive fashion, permitting a combined two runs and seven hits over 13 innings. Volquez gave up four runs and six hits over five innings in a no decision against Texas on May 12.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers DH/1B Prince Fielder has hit safely in 11 of 12 games to boost his average to an AL-leading .358.

2. Royals RF Alex Rios is 1-for-15 over his last five games.

3. Rangers OF Shin-Soo Choo capped a 5-for-11 series versus Chicago with an 11th-inning walk-off single.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Rangers 3