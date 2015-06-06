Preview: Rangers at Royals

The Texas Rangers have the most road wins in the majors and look to continue that success when they visit the Kansas City Royals on Saturday in the second of a three-game series. The surging Rangers improved to 18-11 away from home with a 4-0 victory in the series opener, giving them 13 wins in their last 16 games overall.

Rookie Chi Chi Gonzalez became the second Texas pitcher to toss a shutout in one of his first two career starts, sending the skidding Royals to their eighth setback in 10 games with a complete-game three-hitter. Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos entered the series 3-for-32 against Kansas City but celebrated his 31st birthday with a two-run single. Kansas City’s offense has been dismal during the tailspin, scoring two runs or fewer in each of the eight losses. Omar Infante has three hits in his last 39 at-bats, Salvador Perez is 2-for-26 and Alex Gordon is hitless in his last 10 at-bats for the Royals.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Wandy Rodriguez (2-2, 3.55 ERA) vs. Royals RH Yordano Ventura (3-4, 4.26)

Rodriguez continues to struggle with consistency, giving up three runs (two earned) on a season-high nine hits over 5 2/3 innings while not factoring in the decision versus Boston last time out. He lasted only 5 1/3 innings and matched his season high with five walks in another no-decision at Cleveland in his previous turn. Rodriguez has pitched better on the road with a 2-0 mark and 2.03 ERA in five starts.

Ventura also did not factor in the decision in his last start despite a stellar performance, limiting the Chicago Cubs to one run and four hits over seven innings. It marked the fourth straight outing in which Ventura pitched seven innings, but he is 1-2 in that span after being victimized for three homers in the two losses. The 24-year-old Dominican has made three starts versus Texas, posting a 2-1 mark and 3.72 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers LF Delino DeShields is 7-for-19 during a four-game hitting streak.

2. Royals RF Alex Rios, who is 2-for-15 since coming off the 15-day disabled list, is expected to get the day off Saturday.

3. Rangers 3B Joey Gallo, who homered in each of his first two games earlier this week, struck out in all four at-bats Friday.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Royals 2