Preview: Rangers at Royals

The streaking Texas Rangers have won six consecutive series for the first time since 2012 and look to complete a three-game sweep of the host Kansas City Royals on Sunday. Texas has won three in a row to improve to 14-3 in its last 17 contests and close within 3 1/2 games of first-place Houston in the American League West.

The Rangers have yielded a total of three runs during their three-game winning streak and had a string of 21 consecutive scoreless innings snapped in Saturday’s 4-2 win. It was another offensive dud for the reeling Royals, who have dropped nine of their last 11 while failing to score more than two runs in each of the nine losses. Kansas City was a season-high 14 games above .500 two weeks ago, but is 0-3-1 in the ensuing four series. Jeremy Guthrie attempts to halt the slide when he matches up with another veteran right-hander in Texas’ Colby Lewis.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Colby Lewis (5-3, 4.48 ERA) vs. Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (4-3, 6.17)

Lewis rebounded from his worst outing of the season to stifle the Chicago White Sox on two runs and six hits over seven innings last time out. He was battered for 10 runs and 11 hits in 2 2/3 innings at Cleveland in his previous turn, part of a three-start stretch in which he surrendered 21 runs and 26 hits in 14 1/3 innings. Lewis beat the Royals with seven innings of one-run ball on May 11 to improve to 2-4 against them.

Guthrie also had to bounce back from a wretched performance but did not factor in the decision with 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball in a 2-1 loss versus Cleveland. The 36-year-old Guthrie was shelled in his previous start at the Yankees, serving up four home runs and allowing 11 runs in one-plus innings. Guthrie gave up two runs in five innings to win at Texas on May 14 to boost his career mark to 6-4 versus the Rangers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers RHP Shawn Tolleson is 7-for-7 in save chances but he allowed his first run since taking over as closer on Saturday.

2. Royals SS Alcides Escobar in 0-for-9 in the series and 3-for-25 over the past six games.

3. Rangers RF Shin-Soo Choo is 7-for-21 with six RBIs in last five games.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Rangers 3