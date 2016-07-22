Preview: Rangers at Royals

The Kansas City Royals visited the White House on Thursday to commemorate last year’s World Series crown, but they face an uphill climb to get back to the postseason. The reigning champions hope to break back above .500 and begin a second-half surge when they host the American League West-leading Texas Rangers for a three-game series beginning Friday.

The Royals are 9-16 over their last 25 games and haven’t won a three-game series in more than a month, but they hope to change their fortunes by catching the Rangers at the right time. Texas has lost three straight and 14 of its last 18, watching its AL West lead dwindle from 10 games to 3 1/2. After struggling at the plate while losing two of three to the Chicago Cubs coming out of the All-Star break, the Rangers gave up 24 runs in a three-game sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Angels earlier this week. Texas hopes ace Yu Darvish can change that in his second start since coming off the disabled list, as he faces left-hander Danny Duffy, who has been roughed up in three starts against the Rangers, going 0-1 with a 7.24 ERA.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Yu Darvish (2-1, 3.15 ERA) vs. Royals LH Danny Duffy (5-1, 3.27)

Darvish returned after more than a month on the disabled list to face the Cubs on Saturday, allowing two runs over 4 1/3 innings. The 29-year-old gave up just two hits but ran up his pitch count quickly thanks to nine strikeouts and four walks. Darvish is 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA in two starts against the Royals.

Duffy has won four straight decisions since a loss at Baltimore on June 6 and has recorded quality starts in six of his last nine outings. The 27-year-old wasn’t at his best Saturday at Detroit, allowing four runs over 6 1/3 innings, but was good enough to earn the win and fanned seven Tigers. Duffy has recorded at least seven strikeouts in five straight starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rangers are hitting .286 against left-handers – the best mark in the majors through Wednesday’s games.

2. Royals 3B Cheslor Cuthbert is 15-for-36 with eight RBIs during a career-best 10-game hitting streak and has hit safely in 15 of his last 16 contests.

3. Kansas City pitchers have allowed home runs in 36 of the past 41 games and a total of 75 over that span.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Royals 3