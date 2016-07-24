Preview: Rangers at Royals

The American League West-leading Texas Rangers attempt to end their disappointing road trip on a high note when they visit the Kansas City Royals on Sunday for the rubber match of their three-game set. Texas fell to 1-6 on its nine-game trek with a 3-1 loss in the series opener but bounced back to post a 7-4 victory on Saturday behind the duo of Nomar Mazara and Adrian Beltre, who combined to go 5-for-9 with two home runs and six RBIs.

Mazara is riding a five-game hitting streak during which he is 8-for-17. Kansas City's nine-game homestand is not going as well as planned, with the team falling to 2-3 with Saturday's setback. Paulo Orlando appears to be in a zone when facing Texas pitching as he is 5-for-7 over the first two games of the series after collecting three hits on Saturday. The reigning world champion Royals have a lot of ground to make up if they hope for the chance to defend their crown as they trail Cleveland by eight games for first place in the AL Central and are five behind Toronto in the race for the second wild-card spot.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH A.J. Griffin (3-1, 4.26 ERA) vs. Royals RH Edinson Volquez (8-8, 4.72)

Griffin's winless streak reached seven starts on Monday as he escaped with a no-decision against the Angels in Los Angeles after yielding five runs on four hits and three walks over five innings. The 28-year-old Californian was even less effective in his previous outing, a loss to Minnesota on July 10 in which he surrendered six runs and nine hits over five frames. Griffin, who is in his first season in the major leagues since 2013 with Oakland due to Tommy John surgery, is 1-0 with a 4.09 ERA in two career starts against Kansas City.

Volquez did not factor in the decision against Cleveland on Monday despite allowing only two runs and four hits over seven innings. The 33-year-old Dominican has won just one of his last five starts but has worked at least six frames four times in that span. Volquez has yet to defeat Texas in his career, going 0-2 with a ghastly 8.22 ERA in three outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals LF Alex Gordon is 5-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs against Griffin in his career.

2. Beltre's home run on Saturday was the 427th of his career, tying him with Mike Piazza and Miguel Cabrera for 47th place on the all-time list.

3. Kansas City 3B Cheslor Cuthbert has recorded six two-hit performances and collected nine RBIs during his 12-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Rangers 4