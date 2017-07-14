Preview: Rangers at Royals

The Kansas City Royals steadily dug themselves out of an early season hole and sit in a contending position for a playoff spot as they begin the second half with the opener of a 10-game homestand Friday against the Texas Rangers. Kansas City went into the break after three straight losses to the red-hot Los Angeles Dodgers, but are only three games behind first-place Cleveland in the American League Central and 1 ½ out of the second wild card.

“We’re in good shape,” Royals manager Ned Yost told the Kansas City Star. “We battled back after a tough April (7-16). We feel like we’ve got the firepower to compete.” Eric Hosmer enters the second half on a 15-game hitting streak and Salvador Perez has hit safely in eight in a row while Mike Moustakas boasts six homers in his last 10 games for the Royals, who are last in the AL in runs scored (362). Houston has all but wrapped up the AL West race, but Texas lies just 1 ½ games behind the Royals in the race for the second wild card after winning three of four before the All-Star break. The Rangers start the second half with a tough 10-game road trip and will have to improve in the bullpen if they are going to make a playoff run after blowing 17 of 30 save opportunities in the first 88 contests.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Martin Perez (4-6, 4.60 ERA) vs. Royals RH Jason Hammel (4-8, 5.04)

Perez is 2-0 in his last four starts despite allowing 15 runs and 30 hits over 22 innings in that stretch, and posted just one loss in his past nine outings after going 1-5 out of the gate. The 26-year-old Venezuelan gave up just one homer in his last four games, but matched a season high with four walks against Boston in a no-decision July 3. Perez, who recorded all four of his wins at home in 2017, is 0-0 with a 1.42 ERA in two career starts against the Royals.

Hammel is winless in his last three starts - all losses for the Royals, including July 7 when he permitted three runs over six innings versus the Dodgers. The 34-year-old South Carolina native had gone 3-0 over his previous six outings, giving up two or fewer runs in four of them with four quality starts during the stretch. Elvis Andrus is 5-for-11 with a triple and three RBIs against Hammel, who gave up three runs over three innings in a loss to Texas on April 23.

Walk-Offs

1. Texas 1B Mike Napoli and INF Joey Gallo have combined for 39 homers, but are each batting just .194.

2. Kansas City will need more in the second half from LF Alex Gordon, who is batting .195 overall and .169 at home.

3. Rangers OF Nomar Mazara is 4-for-11 with a pair of doubles and a homer in his last three contests.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Rangers 3