Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

Right-hander Alexi Ogando gave the Rangers what they so desperately needed Tuesday.

He put up a zero after the offense had put up a run.

It led to the Rangers holding a lead at the end of an inning for the first time in 63 innings. More importantly, it paved the way for the Rangers to snap their seven-game losing streak with a 7-1 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

On Wednesday it was a different story, as the Rangers fell to Tampa 4-3 in 12 innings.

Elvis Andrus went 2-for-4 and his heady baserunning play gave the Rangers a 3-2 lead in the 11th as he never stopped running from first base on an Adrian Beltre single to right, taking advantage of a lackadaisical field playing by rookie Wil Myers.

But the Rangers couldn’t hang on and lost a heartbreaker when Joe Nathan was one strike away from his 40th save, but surrendered a game-tying single to the Rays’ David DeJesus. Desmond Jennings then singled in the winning run in the 12th for Tampa Bay.

“We had people in the game we wanted in there and we just couldn’t shut the game down,” Rangers manager Ron Washington said.

Texas, which has now lost seven of eight, falls a game behind the Rays for the No. 1 wild card spot, although it still has a half-game lead on Cleveland for the second wild card spot.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 82-69

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 2-8

NEXT: Rangers (Yu Darvish, 12-9, 2.79) at Rays (Matt Moore, 15-3, 3.11)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Elvis Andrus went 2-for-4 on Wednesday in a 12-inning 4-3 loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field. His heady baserunning play gave the Rangers a 3-2 lead in the 11th as he never stopped running from first base on an Adrian Beltre single to right, taking advantage of a lackadaisical field playing by rookie Wil Myers.

--CF Leonys Martin extended his team lead with his sixth triple of the season Wednesday in a 4-3 loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field. Martin’s shot to center fooled Desmond Jennings and rolled to the wall to score two runs.

--LHP Derek Holland is winless in his last eight starts -- the longest drought of his career -- after receiving a no-decision against Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field. He deserved better, as a blown potential inning-ending double play extended the sixth, and he allowed a game-tying two-run homer to Sean Rodriguez.

--RHP Yu Darvish (12-9, 2.79) will attempt to reach the 200-inning mark for the first time in his major league career when he is scheduled to start Thursday against the Rays at Tropicana Field. Darvish, who needs 6 1/3 innings to reach the milestone, has lasted at least seven innings in his last two starts, Darvish produced 191 1/3 innings as a rookie in 2012. He went 232 innings in Japan in 2011.

--RHP Joe Nathan was one strike away from his 40th save Wednesday, but surrendered a game-tying single to the Rays’ David DeJesus in an eventual 4-3, 12-inning loss at Tropicana Field. “It was a good inning. It was a grind, but I had good stuff,” he said. “I was facing some really good hitters.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower-back soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 25. He had surgery April 23 to repair a herniated disk. He underwent a second back operation May 1. He began a rehab assignment July 31 with Double-A Frisco, then pitched for the same team Aug. 4. He left a rehab start on Aug. 9 after 63 pitches with some tingling in his fingers. He was declared out for the season Aug. 13 after doctors determined his back was not yet strong enough to allow him to pitch. He had surgery Sept. 9 to remove a rib in an effort to alleviate thoracic outlet syndrome. Harrison is expected to be ready in time for spring training.

--RHP Matt West (Tommy John surgery in August 2012) was recalled from Class A Myrtle Beach and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 20. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 27.

--RHP Colby Lewis (right flexor tendon surgery in July 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He began throwing live batting practice April 8, and he pitched in extended spring training May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on May 9, but his rehab was then shut down due to triceps soreness. Lewis began a new rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 20, and he started for Round Rock on May 25. On May 28 the team shut him down due to muscular soreness in the back of his right elbow. He was given a platelet-rich-plasma injection. He threw a bullpen session June 17. He did some long-tossing June 25 in Arlington, then threw bullpen sessions in late June and early July. He threw live batting practice July 9. He started a rehab assignment on July 17, and he pitched in the minors through Aug. 3. On Aug. 22, he had season-ending surgery to remove bone spurs and resurface his right hip.

ROTATION:

LHP Derek Holland

LHP Martin Perez

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Matt Garza

LHP Travis Blackley

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Tanner Scheppers

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Joakim Soria

LHP Joseph Ortiz

RHP Cory Burns

LHP Michael Kirkman

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Neftali Feliz

RHP Alexi Ogando

RHP Ross Wolf

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Geovany Soto

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Lance Berkman

INF Jurickson Profar

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Jeff Baker

OF Craig Gentry

OF Jim Adduci

OF Engle Beltre

OF Joey Butler