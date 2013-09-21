Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

With less than two weeks to go, the Rangers are re-opening casting calls for the designated hitter spot.

Designated hitter Lance Berkman flunked his most recent two-day audition and is hitless in 22 at-bats dating back to before he went on the disabled list in July, so manager Ron Washington will once again look for answers from elsewhere on the roster.

That meant that infielder Jurickson Profar got his first start in a week Wednesday, albeit at second so second baseman Ian Kinsler could move to DH for a day. On Thursday, gimpy Jeff Baker was the DH so the Rangers would have his bat in the lineup even though he’s not capable of playing the field right now due to a sore groin.

On Friday?

Cather A.J. Pierzynski was the DH, with Geovany Soto starting behind the plate in a 2-1 loss to Kansas City.

“We will just have to figure it out every day,” Washington said.

The Rangers have used eight different players for at least 20 plate appearances at DH this season and have compiled a .712 OPS for the position, which ranks eighth in the American League. The DH produced a .754 OPS in 2012.

The DH and left field spots, where the Rangers made significant offseason changes, have simply not performed as expected. The Rangers used Josh Hamilton in left field last year and produced an .899 OPS from the position. It is .711 in 2013, which ranks 12th in the AL. The Rangers used Michael Young as the primary DH in 2012.

“That’s some of reason the offense is down,” Washington said. “But if you say anything more, you are looking for an excuse and we’re not going to make those. Yes, those are supposed to be productive spots and we have had some guys who just haven’t the years we -- or they -- expected.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-70

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 2-8

NEXT: Rangers (Matt Garza, 9-6, 4.06) at Royals (Jeremy Guthrie, 14-11, 4.08)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Garza will make his 12th start for the Rangers after being acquired in a July 22 trade from the Cubs. He has not faced the Royals since 2010 while with the Rays. He is 0-3 with a 4.18 ERA in four career starts at Kauffman Stadium.

--3B Adrian Beltre is a career .371 hitter, 53-for-143, the highest average all-time for an opponent with at least 150 plate-appearances at Kauffman Stadium. He singled in the second and scored the Rangers’ only run. Beltre’s 188 hits leads the American League.

--RHP Joakim Soria made his first trip to Kansas City as a visitor. Soria, who logged 160 saves from 2007-11 with the Royals, signed with the Rangers after missing last season when he required reconstructive elbow surgery.

--RHP Martin Perez yielded one run on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision in his first career start against the Royals. In his past 11 road starts, he is 7-2 with a 3.84 ERA.

--OF Jeff Baker has a sports hernia and is restricted to DH and pinch-hitting duties against left-handed pitchers for the rest of the season. Baker is hitting .282 in 149 at-bats and 69 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m not worried about Cleveland. We’ve got to worry about winning ballgames.” -- Manager Ron Washington, on the wild-card race after a 2-1 loss to Kansas City on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Jeff Baker (sports hernia) left the Sept. 19 game and is restricted to DH and pinch-hitting duties against left-handed pitchers for the rest of the season.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower-back soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 25. He had surgery April 23 to repair a herniated disk. He underwent a second back operation May 1. He began a rehab assignment July 31 with Double-A Frisco, then pitched for the same team Aug. 4. He left a rehab start on Aug. 9 after 63 pitches with some tingling in his fingers. He was declared out for the season Aug. 13 after doctors determined his back was not yet strong enough to allow him to pitch. He had surgery Sept. 9 to remove a rib in an effort to alleviate thoracic outlet syndrome. Harrison is expected to be ready in time for spring training.

--RHP Matt West (Tommy John surgery in August 2012) was recalled from Class A Myrtle Beach and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 20. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 27.

--RHP Colby Lewis (right flexor tendon surgery in July 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He began throwing live batting practice April 8, and he pitched in extended spring training May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on May 9, but his rehab was then shut down due to triceps soreness. Lewis began a new rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 20, and he started for Round Rock on May 25. On May 28 the team shut him down due to muscular soreness in the back of his right elbow. He was given a platelet-rich-plasma injection. He threw a bullpen session June 17. He did some long-tossing June 25 in Arlington, then threw bullpen sessions in late June and early July. He threw live batting practice July 9. He started a rehab assignment on July 17, and he pitched in the minors through Aug. 3. On Aug. 22, he had season-ending surgery to remove bone spurs and resurface his right hip.

ROTATION:

LHP Derek Holland

LHP Martin Perez

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Matt Garza

LHP Travis Blackley

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Tanner Scheppers

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Joakim Soria

LHP Joseph Ortiz

RHP Cory Burns

LHP Michael Kirkman

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Neftali Feliz

RHP Alexi Ogando

RHP Ross Wolf

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Geovany Soto

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Lance Berkman

INF Jurickson Profar

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Jeff Baker

OF Craig Gentry

OF Jim Adduci

OF Engle Beltre

OF Joey Butler